Drivers can expect delays this morning after a collision occurred on Dublin’s M50.

The incident was reported by TII Motorway Traffic Control Centre at 7.44am.

The end lane on between Junction 12 - Firhouse and Junction 13 - Dundrum (South) will see slow movement.

There was a second collision on the M50 between Junction 6 Blanchardstown and Junction 7 Lucan (South) shortly after 8.00am. The end lane is seeing delays.

Another collision was reported at 7.46am on the M4/N4 between Junction 2 Liffey and Junction 1 N4/M50 (East). It’s reported that the first lane is being impacted.

There is a collision on the Malahide Road inbound just before the Collin's Avenue junction at around 8.00am. The right lane inbound and right lane outbound are currently blocked. Commuters are advised to approach with care.

Meanwhile, the 6.30am Dundalk/Bray train was stopped outside Balbriggan due to a technical issue.

The service began to resume shortly after 8.00am. This service will operate non-stop to Connolly. 6.30am Dundalk/Bray is operating 50 minutes later as a result with other southbound services operating 25 minutes delayed as a result.

Services are currently stopped through Malahide due to a points issue. Staff are working to rectify this matter.

More to follow...