Drivers should take caution following a collision on the M50.

There has been an incident reported at 8.25am this morning. It occurred between the J04 - Ballymun and J05 - Finglas direction south.

The third lane is affected which could cause delays for some drivers.

There was a breakdown reported on the M50 J05 - Finglas direction south earlier this morning also.

Meanwhile, drivers are being reminded that a new road layout is in place on Fishamble Street.

It is now open to vehicles heading uphill only. Cyclists aren't affected but should be aware of crews working on the changes.

More to follow…