A car is parked in the bus lane on Malahide Rd before Fairview causing delays.

There have also been reports of two separate collisions on the M4 eastbound between J8 Kilcock and J7 Maynooth.

Currently, the M50 Southbound is moving very slowly.

Traffic is also being metered in the South bore of Dublin Tunnel. Those travelling are being advised to be patient and queue ahead

More to follow…