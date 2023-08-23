Traditional chipper ‘may not make it to Christmas’ after 55 years in Dublin

Teresa Borza Forte tells of sleepless nights as family business battles ‘scary’ costs

Teresa Borza Forte, owner of the original Borza chipper in Walkinstown, with daughter Gianna Forte, granddaughter Morena Rea and son-in-law Riccardo Rea. Pic: Mark Condren

A family chipper operating in Dublin for 55 years, “may not make it to Christmas” due to “scary” costs they are facing.

Owner, Teresa Borza Forte, started working for her parents’ business when she was just eight years old.

“I’d stand on a milk crate and serve customers,” she told Independent.ie.

“My mam came here on her own to work for another family when she was 12. Her parents were very poor in Italy. She started out in the Five Lamps on the northside.

“My dad was also Italian, he went to Australia when he was 20. While he was over there, his whole family came to Ireland and my grandmother called him back to work in my uncle’s takeaway in Ballyfermot.

“My parents met and then started their own business on Thomas Street. They were there for eight years before moving to Walkinstown.

Teresa started working in the family business at the age of 8. Pic: Mark Condren

“We used to have a grocery part in our chipper, I enjoyed working there. We’d sell newspapers, sweets, milk, and all of that. When the takeaway started to expand, we got rid of the grocery side.

“We’ve seen a lot of changes over the years, we’ve had to add to our menu to keep it interesting.

“There was no option to add curries to the menu when Chinese food came in, we had to add kebabs, we had to offer more than just fish and chips. That’s what’s kept us in business until now.

“My uncle used to own the Borza in Kimmage. He passed away in 1986 and it went into other people's hands.

“It was my dream to get the Borza name back over that shop. Eventually we did 10 years ago, but we’re struggling with both shops now,” she added.

Having grown up in the world of traditional Irish-Italian chippers, Teresa believes this year has been the worst ever for the industry.

She battled cancer earlier this year and now deals with sleepless nights as she worries about the future of her family business.

“Now, it’s very dangerous for all the takeaways, especially the chippers,” she said.

“A lot of Italians are struggling on a lot of different fronts. Our own children aren’t interested in taking over the business. Right now, you don’t blame them.

“I’ve four children, one of my daughters is running the business with me, I’m very lucky because I’ve had cancer for the last six months. I’m back and cancer free thankfully, but if it wasn’t for my daughter, we’d be closed already.

“My daughter is 32, she’s in the business but I wish that she wasn’t. This business right now has too many different issues, it’s not worth it anymore.

“It’s not getting any easier. It causes me not to sleep at night. We don’t know if we’ll still be here at Christmas if I’m being honest.

“I know everyone who comes into the shops, I know their faces. The elders come in, you’d hold their hand, and you’d talk to them.

“The laughs you can have with customers when you’re waiting for a batch of chips to come out of the pan.

“Things are a lot quieter than they used to be. We’re aware that people can’t afford it, we try to hold our prices down, but it means we’ve to make cuts everywhere else.”

Teresa has spent her whole life working under the Borza name and she hopes to see business improve in the next four months.

Teresa says the family business is struggling to make ends meet. Pic: Mark Condren

She explained what customers can do for all their favourite takeaways to help them out.

“With all the price increases, we created a very big problem a long time ago where we’d give large portions for a small amount of money. We could afford to do it.

“We’re trying to give the same amount of food, but our profit levels are on the floor. We’re robbing Peter to pay Paul right now.

“Our products have increased in price, our electricity, our gas. Potatoes are €32, but that goes up to €70 when you include cleaning, peeling and waste.

“Right now, we’re living month to month unless something breaks, or something gives. This week, I’d be lucky to have the wages, but we’ll figure it out.

“There’s a struggle for staff. There’s a lot of people looking for work, but they want to work the hours that suit them, not the hours we need them for.

“If you order, do it over the phone or use the shop’s own app. Don’t use delivery apps because they’re screwing us for a huge chunk of our takings.

“I’m asking customers not to pay by card. When we go over a certain threshold on card payments, they go into a higher bracket. It’s a way to help cut costs so we can hold our prices and survive.”