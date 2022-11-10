Tourism spending in Dublin lagging behind post-Covid

Spending in Dublin is expected to recover over the Christmas period

Tourism spending in Dublin is lagging behind the rest of the country post-pandemic, according to new figures.

Spending by visitors in Dublin in the late summer season increased by just 0.4pc, according to the latest MasterCard SpendingPulse report.

This was below expectations for a sector still recovering from Covid-related closures and well behind the national figure, which shows growth of 11.9pc in the same period.

Total retail spending in Dublin increased by 1.3pc in the third quarter, however, the report shows that consumers are purchasing smaller volumes of products at higher prices due to inflation.

A drop in spending from French tourists, down 26.5pc, was the main contributor to the weak growth in Dublin.

However, there was double-digit growth in spending from the US (up 27.3pc), the UK (up 15.3pc), and China (up 11.9pc). German tourism also continued to grow and was the strongest so far in 2022.

Richard Guiney, chief executive of DublinTown, said tourism in the city “has been particularly good with Americans. With the dollar being so strong, they were getting more for their money”.

Mr Guiney said tourism spending in the summer was strong, however, “we dipped across the board in September and October”.

“Trade has softened a little bit but it seems to be coming back again and we put that down to the cost of living. The feedback we have for the Christmas period is very strong,” he said.

A lack of availability in accommodation in the city for tourists is also a factor, he added.

“A lot of hotels in the area are being used for providing social services and therefore not available for tourists. In the longer term we need to address that,” he said.

In retail spending, growth was positive in five categories, with discretionary expenditure rising the most by 3.4pc. This was followed by growth of 2.4pc in the necessities category and 1.1pc in household goods.

Entertainment spending, which rose significantly in the previous six quarters, eased considerably with a growth of just 0.7pc.

Michael McNamara, global head of SpendingPulse, MasterCard, said: “The latest estimates from SpendingPulse are showing more moderate retail sales activity with year on year growth rates at 6.5pc for Dublin and 3.5pc for Ireland overall.

“Higher prices compared to a year ago helped to drive retail sales growth rates over the past 3 months across the country.

“The growth in Necessities, Household Goods as well as Discretionary spending are all up in the low single digits, while the recovery in tourism spending drove 58pc growth in the Entertainment sector in Dublin and 55pc growth in Ireland overall.”

The latest MasterCard SpendingPulse is produced on behalf of the four Dublin Local Authorities and shows the total retail spending in the capital.