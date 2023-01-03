‘Tobacco companies should pay volunteers for cleaning up cigarette butts too’

Tobacco companies should pay volunteers to pick up cigarette butts, according to an environment campaigner.

Almost half of all litter was cigarette-related in 2021, according to the National Littering Pollution Monitoring System, which described them as “the biggest litter scourge”.

From Thursday, tobacco companies will now have to pay for part of the cigarette-related waste clean-up by the council.

However, the payment does not extend to non-profit organisations.

Harriet Donnelly, CEO of Flossie, and the Beach Cleaners, told Independent.ie: “The whole situation where companies are being charged is a great idea, but because environmental charities are so underfunded, it would be nice for it to go full circle.

“I know the council gets paid to do it, but cigarette butts would be one of the main things we collect on the beach.

“Sometimes we do a dedicated cigarette butt pick up with transition year students, then we count how many we get in the space of an hour. It’s shocking.

“The love should be spread to underfunded environmental charities. Cigarette butts take ten years to break down and now we have the nightmare of vapes.

“On a summer’s day, we could find 20 vapes during a big clean-up, especially on the likes of Burrow beach or somewhere like Sandycove, Killiney or Seapoint.

“If we walked from Sandycove to the East Pier, we could easily pick up over 1,000 cigarette butts with a group of 10 people.”

The move is part of legislative changes made by Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan as part of the European Union’s single-use plastic directive, which bans plastic straws, cutlery, and other disposable plastics.

Cigarette butts are the first target, but the legislation will later focus on fishing gear, balloons and wet wipes.