June Maher from Bray photographed at the Cost of Living Coalition portest outside Leinster House.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 1/4/23

Protesters at the Cost of Living Coalition portest outside Leinster House.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 1/4/23

Thousands braved miserable weather conditions to protest against the Government’s decision to lift the ban on evictions.

An estimated 2,000 people made their dissatisfaction with the State’s housing policies known as they protested outside Leinster House.

Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham, who attended the protest, said the housing crisis is “obscene” and a “failure” of the Government.

“When I moved out to Coolock in the 1970s, this was before we were in the EU, we weren't a wealthy country and we were able to build for people,” he told the Irish Independent.

The Dublin actor said he has a friend with a 10-year-old child who is being evicted.

Read More

“You can’t ask a grown man to sofa surf… it's obscene. To steal somebody’s dignity, that’s an utter failure of Government policy. It’s beyond competent,” he said.

A single mother, who wished to remain anonymous, with a nine-year old child will be evicted from her home on Thursday.

“The anxiety is huge because I have done everything right, I've paid taxes for 17 years and I’ve paid thousands in rent, it’s unfair,” she said.

The mother, who works full-time in Trinity College, was served with an eviction notice in October and has not been able to find alternative accommodation. She plans to overhold in her home on Thursday.

“I don’t want my daughter to be in emergency accommodation, that is traumatising for life,” she said.

The protest was organised by the Cost of Living Coalition and was supported by a range of trade unions, political parties and activism groups.

The eviction ban was introduced for six-months over the winter period as a safety net for renters at risk of becoming homeless.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik, who attended today’s protest, said she is “deeply concerned” by the stories from constituents in her area who have been left with “nowhere to go”.

She said it is “appalling” for people to be told to garda stations if they have nowhere else to go.

“Councils have been left in a very difficult position because they haven't been given the resources or the capacity. Government are telling us there are schemes in place but they are simply not,” she said.

Read More