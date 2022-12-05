TikTok star turns Dublin trip into a real-life Monopoly game

Jamie McMinn (right) and his pal Christian took to the streets of Dublin to play a unique Monopoly game

You’ve heard of the 12 pubs, but what about a pub crawl based on the standard Dublin Monopoly board?

TikToker Jamie McMinn, from Liverpool, and his pal Christian took to the city’s streets last weekend to enjoy the sights of the capital - with a twist.

They got on a plane to Dublin Airport with their Monopoly board and two hilarious costumes – Jamie as the iconic ‘Uncle Pennybags’ and Christian as the ‘Go to jail’ square.

They rolled a dice to decide on each new location, and spun a wheel to reveal which drink they would be consuming at each one.

They started with a bottle of beer in the airport before heading to Croke Park, and The Hideout in Ballybough. They made their way into town and visited the Gin Palace (Arnotts on the Monopoly board), before going into Temple Bar.

The next stop was Busáras on O’Connell Street, where they stopped at Murrays. Other places on the tour included The Grand Social, Buskers, Tapped, Lincoln's Inn and Copper Face Jacks.

“We had the physical Monopoly board and we were recording our journey as we went,” Jamie said.

“I think we did 21 squares in total. We started at 8am in Dublin Airport on Saturday morning and finished at 3am in Coppers.

“This is the third year we’ve done it. We did it in Manchester and Liverpool. We took it a bit further and did Dublin. It’s the best way to get around the city.

“We ended up at Croke Park, we wouldn’t have gone up that way if it wasn’t for the Monopoly challenge. It’s a good way to go around places in a city.

“We didn’t know what reception we were going to get. Some people were looking at us like ‘what are they doing?’, but others were very welcoming. The Gin Palace was my favourite.

“We got quite a lot of comments on the videos then we got stopped a lot later in the evening and people were asking for pictures with us. It was a good laugh.”