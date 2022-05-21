Dublin

Three people injured in two-car collision in Dublin

Paul Hyland

Three people were injured in a two-car collision in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on the Nangor Road in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, at around 12.30am.

Dublin Fire Brigade shared images of the badly damaged vehicles involved in the crash.

Gardaí said no one was seriously injured in the collision, and investigations are continuing.

"All three occupants of the cars were taken to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening,” a garda spokesperson said. 

