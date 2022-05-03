Three months of traffic disruption in Clontarf as leaking water pipes replaced

The works will be completed in stages between now and August. Pic: Stock image

Traffic disruption is expected in Clontarf over the next three months as a major project to replace over six kilometres of aging water pipes gets under way.

Irish Water said the works programme, which starts this week and is likely to last until August, will reduce leakages and improve water quality and supply in the area.

It described the project as “a significant investment which will bring the underground water network in Clontarf into the 21st century”.

The company said, in partnership with Dublin City Council, it had already replaced more than 1.5km of “aged and problematic” cast iron water mains in the area over the past 18 months.

In a statement, Irish Water said: “New pipework installed as part of these improvement works has significantly reduced issues around water quality and supply impacting the local community.”

The latest stage of the Clontarf project will see works commence on Dollymount Avenue and from there continue to Mount Prospect Avenue, Seafield Road, Seapark Road and Vernon Avenue, between the junctions of Mount Prospect Avenue and Seafield Road.

While areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact, Irish Water said some traffic management will be necessary, but access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

The company said customers will be given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice in the event of any planned water interruptions.

Matt Thomson of Irish Water said: “We are very aware of the water supply issues experienced in Clontarf and we are delighted to announce this major investment.

“Replacing these old and damaged pipes will not only reduce the amount of drinking water lost to leakage, it will also significantly improve water quality for the local community for generations to come.

“On behalf of Irish Water, I’d like to thank the residents in advance for their patience and cooperation as there may be some disruption in the short-term.

“However, based on previous experiences, we know this will be overshadowed by the longer-term benefits.”

While welcoming improvements to water supply infrastructure, Cllr Damian O'Farrelll (Ind) said he was “concerned the timing of the works”.

“I fear it will add to existing disruption being experienced due to construction of the Clontarf to City Centre cycleway,” he said.

Councillor Naoise Ó Muirí (FG) added while it was positive to see investment in sections of Clontarf’s “antiquated” network, he would be closely monitoring the project to ensure the quality of road and verge reinstatements by Irish Water.

Earlier this year, Cllr Ó Muirí criticised the company after claiming sewer network improvement works had left parts of Griffith Avenue in a “dreadful condition”.