Thousands of euro of damage after Dublin phone shop rammed by thieves

The scene outside the store on Dublin's Henry Street today after extensive damage was caused during a robbery. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A car drove into the Three Store on Dublin's Henry Street in the early hours of this morning. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Thousands of euro of damage was caused this morning when a Mercedes car rammed a phone shop on Henry Street in the capital.

The incident unfolded at around 4am when the English-registered coupe vehicle reversed at speed into the Three Store.

Among the damaged items were shutters, glass and the shop’s electrical system.

Issues with the electrics prevented gardaí from being able to enter the store for some time this morning.

Senior sources said that officers have still not been able to put an exact value on the amount of stock that was stolen in the burglary.

However, it is thought that the criminals were not able to get into the shop’s store and instead got away with a number of display phones.

No suspects have yet been identified in the case, which is being investigated by Store Street gardaí but officers are trawling through good quality CCTV from the city centre.

Workers repairing the damaged shopfront on Dublin's Henry Street today

A similar incident took place at a Hugo Boss shop on Dublin’s Grafton Street in January, after which two men were charged before the courts.

The designer goods shop was extensively damaged at about 4.30am on January 18, and several items were taken.

The defendants in that case are charged with causing €51,000 of criminal damage to the retailer's door and windows and a burglary charge involving the theft of property valued at €26,000.

This morning a Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of burglary and criminal damage at a business premises on Henry Street, Dublin 1, Tuesday 4th July 2023. The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning.”

Gardaí are currently at the scene and the store remains closed today.