Thousands of council tenants deducted extra rent from social welfare payments in error

The Department of Social Protection is working to identify and refund the people affected

Local authority tenants were deducted an additional rent charge from their social welfare payments in error this week, the Department of Social Protection has confirmed.

The charge was made to tenants who pay direct debits for local authority rent via the Household Budget scheme when the extra €200 cost of living bonus payment was made this week.

About 1.25 million people were eligible for the €200 bonus payment, in addition to their normal weekly social welfare.

The Department of Social Protection has said about 1pc of payees were affected and it is working with An Post and the local authorities to identify and refund the people affected.

“In cases where rent was deducted, we are working to recover the amount deducted and arrange for a refund to the affected customers,” confirmed a spokesperson for the department.

“It is intended that the refunds for rent will be made by the end of May.”

The Household Budget scheme, operated by An Post, is used by recipients of certain weekly social welfare payments to spread the cost of household bills over the year. Under this scheme, a fixed amount is deducted from your social welfare payment each week.

The maximum amount that can be deducted across all direct debits is 25pc of the social welfare payment value.

“In some cases customers who receive weekly social welfare payments agree direct debits from these payments via the Household Budgeting system operated by An Post,” said the spokesperson.

“These direct debits, generally small in value, are typically used to make lodgements to credit union accounts, or make a contribution to household utility bills or local authority rents.

“While the Department paid the full €200 cost of living payment it is aware that in some cases (approximately 1pc of payees) direct debits for local authority rent, agreed via the An Post Household Budgeting system, were applied to the bonus payment, in addition to being applied to the customers normal weekly payment,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier this week tenants of Dublin City Council were alerted to the additional charge made in error, with the council stating it did not request the additional payment.

"An additional rent charge was deducted from the social welfare payment of tenants who pay rent by Household Budget,” said Dublin City Council.

“Dublin City Council did not request these additional payments and is working to address the matter. Further updates will issue."