‘This is the time to have a bike’ – Dubliner ditches his car for cycling

Eric Conroy, from Kimmage, got rid of his car and bought an electric bike instead

A Dubliner who ditched his car for a bike says traffic in the city went “bananas” as life returned to normal after the pandemic.

Eric Conroy, from Kimmage, found he was taking longer to get from A to B in the car and parking became more problematic.

Costs such as insurance, tax, car test and maintenance were also growing, as was his concern about climate change. So he decided to give up my car altogether and buy an electric bike.

“It’s much cheaper to take the bike rather than the car. If you’re watching your budget and with the cost-of-living prices, high energy costs, this is the time to have a bike,” he said.

“My mental and physical health have also improved. The physical health is very clear. The mental issue, I love being on time.

“It’s stressful being late, but when you’re on your bike, you know exactly how long it’ll take to get there. If you’re driving, you’re faced with the issue of parking even if you do arrive on time.

“There’s the joy of cycling too. If you’re bombing down on the cycle lane and there are cars stuck in traffic, there’s a sense of satisfaction,” he added.

Eric believes traffic in Dublin city has increased dramatically in the past year and more people should consider ditching the car to solve the issue.

“Since Covid restrictions are gone, traffic has been bananas. If you go to Amsterdam, it’s a lot better,” he said.

“Most people cycle and it’s safe, everyone can relax. It’s good for the environment and there’s less pollution. We’ve got it all wrong here.

“I’m very concerned about this environment. I’m retired, so I don’t cycle to work, but I do cycle to meet friends or do the groceries.

“Shopping is fantastic on the bike. I’ve two panniers and it’s amazing the number of heavy things it carries. You don’t need a car to do the shopping.

“There can be some negatives, like the rain or your bike getting stolen, but the benefits outweigh the negatives,” he added.