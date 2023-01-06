Thirty-one parking spaces to be removed from Merrion Square for new cycle lanes

The city's active travel network will grow to a connected 310km in the next decade. Pic: PA/Brian Lawless

Plans to construct new cycle lanes and walking routes across south Dublin will be presented to councillors on Monday.

The design plans will see the removal of bus lanes and parking spaces in Merrion Square and Ranelagh to facilitate segregated cycle lanes, with bollards, raised curbs and other barriers.

The design plans for the two schemes will provide safer walking and cycling routes from Trinity College to Ballsbridge, and from Clonskeagh to the city centre.

Over the next nine years, the active travel network will grow from an existing 10km to a connected network of 310km across the city.

The Trinity to Ballsbridge route will stretch 2.15km, running from the university heading towards Nassau Street, Clare Street and running along the north side of Merrion Square, finishing near Northumberland Road.

Brian Caulfield, Associate Professor School of Engineering at Trinity College, said the removal of parking spaces in the city centre is the “tip of the iceberg”.

“When you look at the percentage of people that get into Dublin city centre there is a very small percentage of people that still drive,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“Giving the space back to people is a very equitable thing to be doing.”

The Trinity professor said the proposals are “long overdue”, following recommendations from the OECD to remove parking spaces around the city centre.

“If we are complaining about these 10 spaces in Ranelagh and a few spaces around Merrion Square, it’s the tip of the iceberg to achieve the kind of goals we need to make the city work better and to reduce emissions,” he said.

“About 1,000 people use that bus corridor every morning and getting rid of those car parking spaces makes it easier and quicker for buses to get through.

“About 10 parking spaces is a very small sacrifice. It’s in our climate goals and it frees up traffic. The benefits are numerous,” he added.

There will be a two-way segregated cycle route, with new bollards, on Nassau Street and Leinster Street South.

Parking spaces will be removed from Merrion Square North.

Parking spaces will be removed from Merrion Square North.

On Clare Street, the existing west bound bus lane will be retained and a new east bound cycle lane will be installed.

On the north side of Merrion Square, 31 car parking spaces will be removed to facilitate a cycle lane and the bus lane will be retained.

A 1.5km cycle lane will be constructed on Mount Street Lower and the bus lane will also be retained here. However, parking will be removed on one side of the road.

On Northumberland Road the west bound traffic lane and bus lane will be removed, and a cycle track will be added.

The second scheme, which is the Clonskeagh to city centre route, will stretch across 3km with parking and bus lanes being removed.

These will be replaced with protected cycle lanes with raised curbs and bollards.

The Clonskeagh route will run from Charlemont Street in the city centre through Ranelagh, Milltown and finish on the Clonskeagh Road, connecting cycling lanes already in place with a streamlined route.

Under the design plans, the bus lane on Charlemont Street will be removed and a new protected cycle lane with bollards will be installed.

Parking will be removed on Ranelagh Road, the traffic lanes will be narrowed and the bus lane will be removed to facilitate a new protected cycle lane.

In Ranelagh Village, parking and loading bays will be reorganised and a new bus stop will be added. The existing bollard protected cycle lane will be maintained.

Pedestrian safety will be improved at the junction between Miltown Road and Eglington Road and a new protected cycle lane will be added.

The design plans will go out for public consultation before the interim scheme is finalised and installed in the second quarter of 2023, before a permanent scheme is installed in 2024.