Thirty clean-ups around Dublin to support World Ocean Day

Brown Thomas volunteers on Bull Island removed seven full bags of marine litter earlier this month

Up to 700 volunteers will take part in 30 clean-ups around Dublin this week in support of World Ocean Day.

Environmental charity Clean Coasts has teamed up with National Spring Clean for the initiative, which will see free clean-up kits provided to thousands of participants around the country.

The focus of this year’s World Ocean Day, celebrated on June 8 every year, is the 30x30 campaign, which aims to highlight the importance of protecting 30pc of our planet’s lands, waters and ocean by 2030.

According to Clean Coasts, litter has become a global problem for humans and marine life. Statistics show the number one cause of marine litter is waste dropped in towns and cities.

A marram grass planting workshop in Portmarnock

Whatsapp A marram grass planting workshop in Portmarnock

Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities manager, said the support received from the public has been overwhelming.

“In under 72 hours, over 230 clean-ups had already registered on the Clean Coasts website,” she said.

“Now, over 4,000 volunteers are set to take action for World Ocean Day by organising or joining a clean-up event around the country.”

More than 18,500 Dublin volunteers recently took part in 460 clean-ups during the National Spring Clean campaign.

A separate Enjoy and Protect paddle board event, run in association with Big Style, saw a successful clean-up of Dún Laoghaire Harbour.

Clean Coasts said it is also working with the Dublin Climate Action Regional Office (CARO) and Fingal County Council on a series of marram grass planting events at Portmarnock beach.

A number of beach cleaning events, run in conjunction with Brown Thomas, including one at Bull Island, resulted in the removal of over 10kg of marine litter.

Clean Coasts added that each piece of marine litter removed from a beach, river, lake, park or street in Ireland can have a positive impact on a global scale.