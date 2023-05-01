There’s no place like Parnell Park when it’s buzzing — Dublin hurlers made it a perfect day against Westmeath

Danny Sutcliffe of Dublin races clear of Robbie Greville of Westmeath at Parnell Park. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Cian O'Sullivan of Dublin signs autographs after the Leinster SHC round 2 match against Westmeath at Parnell Park in Dublin — © SPORTSFILE

Dublin's Donal Burke is tackled by Jack Galvin and Davy Glennon of Westmeath during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 match at Parnell Park. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

In Parnell Park there was the soothing sound of the fountain. The birds were happily tweeting. Without the need of a mobile phone.

The big debate wasn’t long in starting. Parnell Park or Croke Park for the Dublin hurlers. The view now tends to rest on the side of a bigger pitch for the bigger picture.

But there’s nothing like this place when it’s humming. It has an atmosphere all of its own. Cosy and compact, and full of home comforts.

Paddy Maloney had the place in the finest of order for the visit of Westmeath. Round two of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

The week before, Dublin had chiselled a draw in Antrim. There was a picture of Antrim manager, Darren Gleeson, in the match programme at the final whistle. His face told of his disappointment.

Also in the programme, Donal Keenan wrote a charming piece on the late GAA President, Dr Mick Loftus. He took up running in his fifties. He played squash until there were no strings left in his racket.

Peter Kelly came in through the gates. A Dublin All-Star. Dalo’s Days. Peter is on the Westmeath management.

There was no need for the Westmeath manager, Joe Fortune, to get out the Sat Nav. He knows the streets of Donnycarney.

They have put solar panels on the roof of the Dublin GAA building. The sun was shining. But the forecast was for rain….and for a Dublin win.

Both predictions proved correct. Dublin eventually striding clear, 2-23 to 1-14.

Ray McManus was on duty. Hoping to capture a Saturday picture that would feature in his annual Season of Sundays collection.

Jerry Grogan was on the tannoy. Malachy Keena was on the scoreboard. Galway’s Shane Hynes had the whistle.

On duty at the sideline officials table was Noel O’Donoghue, who refereed two All-Ireland senior hurling finals.

It was a feisty-enough contest. The heavy showers had spectators moving quickly to the back of the stand. And those on the far terrace took shelter under the roof.

The sight of a team runner sprinting onto the pitch to dry the hurl before a free was taken got more common as the evening wore on.

The Cumann na mBunscol kids came on at half-time. They played through the teeming rain. When they were leaving the field, they got a huge ovation.

The lights came on for the second half. The children had much to see. There were some delightful snapshots throughout the duel.

Dublin midfielder, Mark Grogan, produced a Joe Canning moment in the first half. An overhead pass into the flight path of centre half-back, Conor Burke, who drilled over a beauty in the scoreboard end.

Then, in the second period, Donal Burke, as he tumbled to the turf, still managed to direct the yellow sliotar to Paul Crummey.

Alex Considine sent over a delicious point into the church end. Conor Donohoe had done likewise for the first score of the second half.

Late on, Donohoe’s arrow allowed Cian Boland clip over a point. It was the Conor Pass in all its scenic beauty.

Up at Erin’s Isle, Conor is The Pride of the Parish, and after the game, he was surrounded by a circle of friends.

A few yards away, the boys and girls gazed in awe at Donal Burke’s hurley. Wondering how does he get the magic dust into the timber.

It’s a story that contains all the mystery of how Jim Figgerty got the Figs into the Fig Rolls.

Up in the little Press Box, there was the hum of the keyboards as Dermot Crowe and Paul Keane, as ever, were hurling against the wind. The ticking deadline, hovering heavily on their shoulders.

Their reports would tell that Westmeath’s best spell was in the early pages. Helped by Niall Mitchell’s goal. And the accuracy of their full-forward, Ciarán Doyle.

But the Dubs led by 1-11 to 1-7 at the interval. Dublin’s goal originated wide left. Cian O’Sullivan drove over a centre as Donal Burke arrived like the Glasnevin Express.

O’Sullivan also created Dublin’s second goal. Boland scored it. His grandfather, Christy Hayes, played for Dublin in the All-Ireland Hurling final of 1961. Cian’s grandmother, Nora, was among those applauding the effort.

Cian’s half-forward colleague, Danny Sutcliffe, contributed two points. And the All-Star got the warmest ovation as he left the stage.

Among the Dublin subs entering the action was Darragh Power of Fingallians. Underlining the commendable work that is going on at Lawless Memorial Park.

Naomh Barróg’s Paddy Doyle started, and Barróg’s Cillian Costello and Joe Flanagan were also in the 26 match-day squad.

Until the Dubs managed to pull away, it was a testing assignment on a slippery wicket. Three points now for the Blues following a draw and a win.

Three games to go as they seek to progress in this Leinster Championship and, crucially, secure a ticket to the MacCarthy Cup. It’s Wexford next Saturday and then Kilkenny away and Galway at home.

“The lads worked really hard,” said Dublin manager, Micheál Donoghue. “When we managed to get the lead we were able to push on. Next week is a huge game for us against Wexford. We’ll have to put our best foot forward.”

The All-Ireland winning Galway boss is happy that the game will take place in Croke Park.

“Playing in Croke Park suits this team. And when it comes to Dublin hurling and promoting the game, why not use Croke Park when it’s available to us,” he said.

Westmeath arrived in the capital having lost heavily to Kilkenny in Nowlan Park. “Today was an improvement. We asked for a response and we got it,” remarked Joe Fortune.

“I am proud of the lads’ endeavour. I felt we played very well in the first half. But we didn’t finish the first half well and we lost our shape a bit in the second half. Dublin were the better team, and they deserved their victory.”

As Joe stepped back into the pavilion, word came through that Clare were beating Limerick. Suddenly, all avenues and alleyways led to the television and the warmth of the Craobh Chiaráin clubhouse.