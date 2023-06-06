The very first Finglas Ballad Festival to take place to raise vital funds for GAA club

The event will take place on August 12th.

The very first Finglas Ballad Festival will take place in August to raise vital funds for the local GAA club.

Paul Fitzpatrick is one of the organisers hoping to get enough money to install an accessible toilet into Erin’s Isle GAA club.

The event will take place on August 12th. Acts on the night will include the Young Wolfe Tones, Keltic Moods and Erin’s Own.

Mr Fitzpatrick told Independent.ie: “It’s a fundraiser for Erins Isle GAA in Finglas, we’ve no disabled toilet in the club. The ballads are good at the moment and they pull a good crowd.

“We’ve a big hall in Erins Isle that can fit a couple of hundred, we’re hoping it’ll be a good night. We’ve two lads in the club who are in a band together, we’ve another local ballad group as well.

The event will take place on August 12th.

“We’ve no wheelchair toilet, it’ll cost around €20,000. The club is a bit old, we want to update it. It needs a lot of renovations. The toilets are 50 years old and we’ve no wheelchair accessible ones.

“We had two chaps here at the weekend on wheelchairs, we had to close one of the women’s toilets for them and we gave them a hand in and out. If the ballad session does well we can put new toilets in.”

For more information on tickets, you can get in contact with Erins Isle GAA Club on their socials, app and website.