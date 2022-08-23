The south Dublin NCT test centre with the highest pass rate

NCT test centres around the country are still experiencing backlogs due to Covid

A National Car Test (NCT) centre in south Dublin recorded the highest pass rate in the country this year, new figures reveal.

The NCT centre in Deansgrange had a pass rate of over 62pc, followed by Abbeyfeale in Limerick (61pc) and Portlaoise (60.5pc).

Across all four test centres in Dublin, the pass rate was above 53pc, with over 117,000 cars inspected in the capital since January.

More than 50,000 cars were tested at the Fonthill centre, with a pass rate of 48.5pc. In Greenhills, over 50pc of cars passed the NCT, with more than 35,000 tested.

At Northpoint 1 in Ballymun, almost 49pc of cars passed their full test, with Northpoint 2 coming in slightly ahead at 53pc.

Despite motorists continuing to experience long waiting times for NCT appointments due to the backlog caused by Covid-19 and staff shortages, more than 910,000 full tests were carried out this year.

Over 54pc of cars tested passed, but 55,000 vehicles fell into the ‘fail dangerous’ category, meaning they are unfit for use on a public road.

Derrybeg in Donegal had the lowest pass rate at 39pc, with test centres in Clifden and Cavan only slightly better at 42pc.

Meanwhile, Insurance Ireland has said its members will be “pragmatic and understanding” in their approach to any delays booking an NCT.

In a statement, they said: “Cover will continue to be provided where customers, through no fault of their own, are unable to obtain their NCT due to backlogs at test centres.

“Motor insurance and road traffic legislation require that motorists maintain their vehicles in a roadworthy condition at all times.

“Provided motorists make every effort to book appointments in the normal way, insurance companies will recognise that the current issue is not the fault of the customer.”

Despite it being a legal requirement to display a valid NCT cert for cars over four years old, gardaí are also understood to be taking a practical approach to delays, particularly if motorists can provide evidence of booking a test.