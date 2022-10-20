The secret behind Dublin pizza firm’s new €10m deal with Aldi

A Dublin-based pizza firm has landed a €10m deal to supply Aldi’s 153 Irish stores over the next four years.

Sorrento Pizza in Coolock has been operating in Dublin since 2013 and has shared its secret to the perfect pizza base.

“We only use natural ingredients. We have five simple ingredients in our products,” co-owner Stephen Carr said.

The pizzas are made using a recipe that has been in co-owner and master baker Giorgio Lisi’s family for five generations.

“Our secret ingredient is Giorgio’s knowledge, our fresh ingredients and our artisan process,” said Mr Carr. “Giorgio brought that mother dough over to Ireland over 15 years ago.

“We let the product live and breathe the old way. Every dough ball we have is left to proof for a minimum of 24 hours. Then it’s hand-stretched and put into a bespoke pizza oven that sits on volcanic rock.

“Everything we do is the authentic Italian way,” he added.

The company, which supplies pizza bases, dough, ingredients and pizza equipment, has invested €1.5m into their factory off Clonshaugh Road, Coolock.

The Sorrento brand first appeared in Aldi stores in 2020 on an eight-week trial, and “it just exploded”, said Mr Carr.

“We were working nearly seven days a week for the first year to keep up with the demand. We had 17 staff before we started with Aldi and we’re hoping that will rise to 30 by the end of next year.

“It’s given us great opportunities to give people jobs,” he added.

Like many businesses, Sorrento Pizza is struggling with the rising cost of energy and ingredients hitting the industry.

“It’s crazy, we’ve seen a 300pc increase in our energy costs,” Mr Carr said.

The costs of ingredients such as tomatoes and grain is also rising, putting “pressure” on the company.

“The yield is down by about 20pc in the south of Italy where we buy our tomatoes and costs are rising.

“The biggest challenge for us is securing availability for next year. If it becomes a price war to get your product, we wouldn’t have the pockets that other companies will have.

“We’re lucky that we have a good relationship with our partners in Italy who have stood by us,” he added.