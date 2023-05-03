The Script’s Mark Sheehan ‘called me when I was suffering with my mental health’

Mark Sheehan of The Script performs at Croke Park on June 20, 2015 in Dublin, Ireland — © Kieran Frost/Redferns via Getty Images

The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan, who died last month, was always “genuine with fans”, according to those who met him.

The 46-year-old father-of-three died on April 14 after battling a short illness, leaving fans reflecting on their experiences meeting the star.

One even recalled how Sheehan went out of his way to call her when she was suffering with her mental health.

The Script is meant to play in Blackpool and Wolverhampton, as well as support P!nk for four nights of her stadium tour at the beginning of next month. The Dublin band were also due to support Take That in July. No cancellations have been announced.

If the shows go ahead, fans plan to bring glow sticks and pictures of Sheehan to the gigs.

Chelsea McDade, a fan from Brighton, was devastated to hear the news about Mark, who was born in the Liberties, as he played a huge part in her life.

“I was struggling with anxiety and depression. I felt so alone. I was also struggling with homelessness. I didn’t have anywhere to live, I was just sleeping on friends’ sofas,” she said.

“Mark contacted me during that time and made me feel like people did care. He told me if I changed my perspective of everything and if I tried to appreciate the people in my life, I’d feel blessed for what I do have.

Chelsea McDade with her then two-month-old baby meeting the late Mark Sheehan

“He was one of a kind. There’ll never be anyone like him, he was so humble. He really connected with all the fans; he loved them all.

“He spent so much time with us, he’d never rush anyone, he’d always want to meet the fans. He really listened too, it’s so sad that he’s not here anymore,” she added.

Mark often went the extra mile for his fans, always making sure he could meet them, or offer them VIP passes.

“Myself, my friends and family are kind of crazy when it comes to The Script. We queue for hours for the front row and aim for Mark’s side of the stage,” Chelsea said.

“He’d throw guitar picks during the shows, we couldn’t catch them, so he’d laugh and call us names.

“I’m asthmatic as well, he asked me if I was okay during a show before and he got me some water.

“He even met my son when he was two and a half months old. He was very genuine with the fans,” she added.