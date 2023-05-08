The Long Hall denies it will be used as a filming location for Sky Atlantic’s Euphoria

The Long Hall pub has denied rumours it will be used as a film location for the hit TV series Euphoria.

The Dublin pub and nightclub Copper Face Jacks were listed as potential filming locations for the newest season of teen drama on IMDb.

Marcus Houlihan, manager of The Long Hall on Georges Street, said he hasn’t been contacted about filming by the Sky Atlantic show.

However, his two daughters are huge fans of Euphoria star Zendaya, so he wouldn’t say no to the possibility.

“We have had no approach from anybody to do it. I’ve had no contact from anyone in production,” he said.

“I’m confused as to where it has come from. It’s news to me as well. I have two daughters that are massive Zendaya fans so if it was happening, you’d know all about it.

“We did a film called ‘An Awfully Big Adventure’ with Hugh Grant in it 20 years ago,” he added.

Copper Face Jacks is also rumoured to be a film location, but did not respond to queries.

Zendaya as Rue and Hunter Schafer as Jules in Euphoria

The nightclub has previously posted on Instagram: “BREAKING NEWS: The Euphoria crew shoot season 3 at Coppers! The girls get a table, bottles are flowing, Rue and Jules soak in the tunes on the dance floor while Maddie and Cassie cause a scene in the girls’ toilets.”

Sky Atlantic has been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, the Long Hall is still buzzing after Bruce Springsteen popped in for a visit over the weekend.

‘The Boss’ and the E Street Band play the last of three gigs at the RDS tomorrow night, and Springsteen is clearly a fan of The Long Hall.

“Bruce comes in all the time. He’s been coming into me since he played Slane in 1985, I know him at this stage,” Marcus said.

“We’ve been hectic with the Bruce shows in town. There’s a lot of fans in the past few days.”

The New Jersey singer was photographed enjoying a whiskey, as interested onlookers peered in the window.

“Seven years on it was lovely to welcome back two regulars to the pub today! One from Aberystwyth in Wales the other from New Jersey in the US. It’s the randomness that makes it so special. Sláinte,” the pub wrote on Twitter.