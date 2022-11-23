‘The eviction ban means nothing’ – Dublin residents protest as they face losing their homes

Tathony House residents Gurpreet Kaur, with her daughter Kainaat, and Madeleine Johansson at a previous protest in Dublin. Pic: Fergal Phillips

A group of Dublin tenants facing eviction in the midst of a housing crisis staged a protest outside Leinster House today.

Frustrated residents from across the capital who have been served with eviction notices due to their landlords selling the properties, chanted: “Homes for need, not for greed.”

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said she has “no hope” for the eviction ban as the government failed to declare a housing emergency in the Dáil on Wednesday.

“Micheál Martin keeps describing the situation as a social emergency. He is refusing to declare a housing crisis,” she said.

“If he did we could use emergency legislation to do what’s needed, the way we used emergency legislation during Covid.

“We have more and more people being evicted and it’s not even an eviction ban, it’s just a delay on evictions over winter. Come March, all those evictions will kick in,” she added.

Speaking at the protest, a woman in her late 50s who is being threatened with eviction for the third time said: “I live with the insecurity that I could lose this house any day now.”

The woman, who wished not to be named, was previously evicted from a house in Shankill, Co Dublin, as the landlord was selling the building.

She then moved into another home in Co Wicklow, and after three years was served with a second eviction notice as the landlord also intended to sell the property.

Now living in Bray, she has been served with a third eviction notice.

“The eviction ban means nothing. I feel like the rug has been pulled from underneath me. You shouldn’t have to keep moving every time a landlord wants to sell,” she said.

“The pressure and stress of losing a home the second time and trying to secure tenancy with two children put huge pressure on my marriage. It broke down and I was left homeless.

“Now I live with the insecurity that I could lose this house any day now because I am just renting it. There is no security of tenure.

“I feel completely isolated and alone. The government is not doing enough and houses are not being built quick enough. Rents have gone through the roof.

“Your home is your sanctuary, it’s not just bricks and mortar. Especially if you are a single mother like I am, it’s very important that you feel secure.

“People have a narrow view of people who are homeless, but anyone can be homeless because there is nowhere to move,” she added.

Whatsapp St Helen's Court in Dún Laoghaire. Pic: Damien Eagers

Madeline Johansson, a resident of Tathony House in Kilmainham, Dublin 8, is renting one of 35 apartments issued with eviction notices as the landlord is selling the building.

“Tenants have been working, paying our rent. We’ve done nothing wrong and still are being evicted,” she said.

“The reply from the Taoiseach was a stock reply. In reality we are the ones facing eviction and we know these measures are not enough, they are not protecting tenants.

“The eviction ban is a PR exercise for the government and means nothing to tenants. We will still have to leave our homes, a place we have lived for 13 years.”

Meanwhile, Sean Michelle (60) and Radek Czuchaj (42), have been fighting a legal battle to remain in their apartments in St Helen's Court in Dún Laoghaire.

The residents have been in an almost six-year struggle to remain in their homes.

Mr Michelle has lived in his apartment for nine years and said, “we got an eviction notice after it was flipped onto a vulture fund”.

“We are still there and the court case has been suspended, we don’t have a date. There are 17 apartments there fully furnished with no one in them for three years,” he added.

Speaking about the St Helen’s Court residents, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said: “They have stuck it out and fought and they are still there.

“We are now in a situation where there are negotiations going on between the local authority and the vulture fund to try and purchase that block. It should have never come to that.

“As a result there are now 17 perfectly refurbished empty apartments sitting there, most of them for more than two years when there are people crying out for accommodation.”