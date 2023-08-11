The day the most beautiful girl in Finglas slapped the library assistant

As a boy growing up on Dublin’s northside, Dermot Bolger found his local library filled with romance … and danger

As a ten-year-old, standing in a queue of children, clutching books and hoping to find an unread Enid Bylton, I came to associate Dublin’s public libraries with romance.

This was because the most beautiful girl in Finglas was dating the library assistant in the tiny mobile library which brought the magic of books into our world.

The van had barely arrived at its allotted spot before she emerged from her house, halting traffic on the road and scattering us children like bowling pins, as she climbed the library steps to place a tea tray on the counter.

All library activity stopped until he devoured his buttered scone and she departed, anointing him with a farewell kiss.

Awestruck, I felt that being a library assistant was imbued with romance and glamour. Then one day, a more wondrous spectacle unfolded.

The most beautiful girl in Finglas scattered us children, this time armed with no tea tray, but a look of fury as she marched up to the library assistant, slapped him and haughtily departed.

This left me more enthralled, convinced that librarianship was not only imbued with romance, but also danger.

This was back when Finglas – despite having a larger population than many Irish towns – lacked its own library. The mobiles did their best to serve us, but they could never carry enough books for me.

As a shy child who had lost my mother, I desperately needed to escape into imaginative worlds. Books gave me the solace of being allowed to enter other lives, which helped make sense of my altered world.

I wasn’t alone in loving public libraries. Months before my mother’s death, the freedoms of The Prague Spring were suppressed in Czechoslovakia.

In The Unbearable Lightness of Being, set during the Prague Spring, Milan Kundera’s heroine remarks that, in her eyes “books were the emblems of a secret brotherhood. For she had but a single weapon against the world of crudity surrounding her: the books she took out of the municipal library, and, above all, the novels”.

Of course, library assistants, in Prague or Finglas, never knew what solace their books gave us readers. As a child I never needed to explain to anyone my hours spent in that library.

That is the magic of libraries. They are a rare miracle – a public space where nobody need justify their presence.

Visit a shopping centre and you are a consumer, expected to buy something. Linger on the concourse and you become an object of suspicion to security guards watching on CCTV.

But public libraries are precious spaces – or should be, despite appalling recent attempts by self-appointed censors to curtail this freedom – because they belong to everyone.

They are the last truly democratic space, providing free access to books, newspapers, DVDs, the internet and numerous resources; a vital civic space we can inhabit as citizens and not consumers. For what they do, their funding is the best value for money that any local authority will ever spend.

Libraries are where toddlers learn to choose their own books. Where students in large families find space to study for exams. Where pensioners feel free to read newspapers and chat to staff – often the only conversation some will enjoy that day.

During the last recession, many fathers who lost jobs felt uncomfortable at bringing their kids to school, but found a sense of purpose to bringing them to the library. After helping their children pick books, they found themselves using the other services that libraries provide to seek out possible new careers.

My love of books, nurtured in that mobile library, inspired me to not just become a poet, novelist and playwright, but a publisher too. I established Raven Arts Press in Finglas at the same time as a proper public library finally opened there.

Every morning I walked to the local sorting office to collect Raven’s mail. This ranged from a dozen manuscripts to one morning being handed a single postcard from Samuel Beckett in Paris.

Raven cooperated with the new library and I lured many friends out to read there for free. I remember Eavan Boland in vigorous discussion with local women and Brendan Kennelly, in his hellraising days, causing joyous mayhem before disappearing off to a party with four laughing women, miraculously crammed into a tiny car.

After Raven closed, I no longer made dawn pilgrimages to chat to the sorting office staff, and indeed that sorting office had since fallen into disuse.

The original Finglas library, where my band of youthful poets gathered, has grown outdated too. But by glorious coincidence (and full credit to Dublin City Libraries and Dublin City Council) a new state of the art library has now opened in that reconverted sorting office in Finglas.

Long may it thrive and freely serve the public. I know the excitement that generations of children will feel, entering it. It will be the same excitement I felt as a child, queuing outside the tiny mobile library that first brought books into my life.