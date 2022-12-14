The 10 cheapest petrol stations in Dublin

Prices at the pumps have dropped to their lowest level since the invasion of Ukraine in February, in what is a sparse bit of positive news for consumers.
Fears of a global economic slowdown mean the price of a barrel of crude oil has fallen heavily, bringing petrol prices back to a level not seen since September last year.
Diesel prices have fallen by 22 cent in the last month alone, a drop of over 10pc, according to the latest AA Ireland fuel survey. Petrol prices are down around 17 cent.
AA Ireland said diesel prices are at their lowest average price since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.
Good news for Dubliners, and especially for people commuting in and out of the city. We found the top 10 cheapest fuel spots in the capital:
Petrol for 147.8c and diesel for 160.8c
Petrol for 154.9c and diesel for 166.9c
Petrol at 155.8c and diesel at 169.8c
Petrol for 155.9c and diesel for 169.9c
Petrol for 156.8c and diesel for 169.8c
Petrol for 156.9c and diesel for 160.9c
Petrol at 156.9c and diesel at 171.9c
Petrol for 157.8c and diesel for 169.8c
Petrol for 157.8c and diesel for 171.9c
Petrol at 157.9c and diesel at 173.9c
