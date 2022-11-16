‘That’s fresh!’ New Dublin jersey gets the thumbs up from fans

Emma O'Byrne, Eoghan O'Donnell, Leah Caffrey and Lee Gannon at the unveiling of the new Dublin GAA jersey

Dublin GAA fans today got the first look at the team’s new jersey for next season, with a return to a two-tone kit.

The new jersey has moved away from the full sky blue colouring of recent years and introduced darker navy shoulders and collar.

Shortly after the brand new kit was launched, we took to the streets to find out if fans would be super impressed or underwhelmed by the changes.

Martin Byrne (60), from Beaumount, said he was fond of the new look, adding: “Everyone in my family will be going out to get it.”

Despite being a Wexford native, Martin’s colleague, Declan Keogh (48), agreed. “It’s fab. It’s fresh,” he said.

Derek Richardson said the colours are a 'nice contrast'. Pic: Frank McGrath

Derek Richardson said the colours are a 'nice contrast'. Pic: Frank McGrath

Derek Nangle (51), from Clonee, was walking through Temple Bar with some friends. A huge Dubs fan, he hopes the jersey can bring about a change in the team’s fortunes.

“Fabulous jersey, lovely, it’s nice. I have them all, up to this one. All we need now is to win again,” he said.

Bernie Mooney (53), from Knocklyon, said the colour changes to the top of the jersey help make it “stand out”.

Maria Mooney (56), from Churchtown, agreed, saying: “I like it, maybe a bit of blue edging on the end of the sleeve to finish it off. It’s bright, we like bright.”

Dublin footballer Lee Gannon at the launch of the new jersey

Dublin footballer Lee Gannon at the launch of the new jersey

Anna (32) was out and about on Dame Street and gave the new jersey the thumbs up.

“It’s modern and sleek. It stays true to the Dubs’ colours. A bit maybe cartoony, but I still think it works. It matches my eyes? Maybe they did that on purpose,” she said.

Niall (38) said he’ll still buy the new kit, even if “it looks like an English Premier League jersey”.

“I would still buy it. Something different, it’s nice and modern. Good to see a different look,” he added.

Olivia Cleary (23) was out and about on Grafton Street and also said the new colours “stand out”.

“It’s nice and bright and colourful. I like the blue. It’s really, really nice,” she said.

Olivia Cleary said the new colour 'stands out'. Pic: Frank McGrath

Olivia Cleary said the new colour 'stands out'. Pic: Frank McGrath

Christine Dempsey (62), from Crumlin, described the new jersey as “the nicest one I’ve seen in a while”. “I would definitely buy it,” she added.

Derek Richardson (53), from Clonskeagh, said the new colour was a “nice contrast”.

“I think it’s nice. It’s summery, it’s sporty, it’s cool,” he added.

Kelly Marks, from Raheny said the jersey is “smashing”, before adding: “I wouldn’t wear it myself, but I won’t be playing.”

Paul Bell, a postman from Finglas, took a few moments away from delivering letters to make some predictions for next season.

“I think it’s a gorgeous jersey, love the dark part at the top. An early Christmas present, it’s lovely. Up the Dubs, we’ll be back, we’re going to take the Kingdom,” he said.

The new-look jersey goes on sale tomorrow exclusively through Elverys and O’Neills, before hitting other retailers on Friday, December 16.