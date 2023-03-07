‘Thanks for the memories’ as Liberties shop Little Folk closes

People have been sharing their memories of buying outfits in Little Folk on Meath Street

People from the Liberties say they are watching Dublin’s history disappearing, following the closure of iconic local shop Little Folk.

The family-owned business on Meath Street was established in 1969 and helped generation after generation prepare for christenings, communions and other special family occasions.

According to their website, customers “frequently tell us their son or daughter are the second generation or occasionally the third generation to come to Little Folk for their communion or christening outfit”.

Yesterday, The Liberties Dublin, an initiative of Dublin City Council and local businesses, posted: “Fond Farewell: it’s the end of the line for Little Folk as owners Colm Cochrane and family close after 54 years trading on Meath Street.

“The shop has been an essential stop for many 7-year-olds over the years as communion season approached. We wish Colm and Mary a well-deserved and fruitful retirement.”

Locals were heartbroken to hear the news, with many saying they’ve fond memories in the store.

One said: “Sad to see it go. I loved looking in the window as a kid every Saturday morning with my mam. I later went on to buy my granddaughter’s christening dresses to send to Australia. Happy retirement to the family you will be missed.”

Another posted: “So sorry to see this little gem of history closing. I spent many years as a young one looking and gazing in that window at the most beautiful dresses waiting for that day.

“The sheer excitement when you went into that shop, bit by bit we are losing our real Dublin. So very sad.”

A third commented: “Got my son’s christening outfit there and used it for his three sisters. Sad to see another Liberties landmark gone. Best wishes to the Cochrane family.”

Other people said: “Sad to see it go. I had bought many things there over the years for my kids. Hardly any of these shops left, but thanks for the memories and wishing you the best of luck on your retirement.”

“Sad to see this go. I remember going here for my communion and confirmation suit and hat many moons ago. I bought my daughters christening clothes here 25 years ago and lots of frilly socks over the years.”

“Wow this is sad to hear, many generations have crossed these doors to buy their lovely outfits. I bought my son’s communion outfit there 30 years ago. I wish the owners the very best of luck in their future.”