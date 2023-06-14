‘Thank you for being our sunflower’ – Tributes paid at funeral of Dublin teen Seán Murphy after e-bike tragedy

Loved ones placed UFC gloves, an Xbox and debs memento on his white coffin during service

Seán Murphy is survived by his mother Margaret and brother Liam

The remains of Seán Murphy were taken from Church after his funeral mass this morning in Tallaght. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Dublin teenager Seán Murphy was described at his funeral this morning as bringing “joy and “love” into the world.

The 18-year-old was critically injured when the electric bicycle he was on crashed into a pillar at Mac Uilliam Heights in Fortunestown Lane, Tallaght, around 10.30pm last Wednesday.

Sean was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Mourners filled the church for his funeral this morning at St Aidan’s Church in Brookfield. It was followed by burial in Newlands Cross.

Young friends and colleagues of the teenager formed a guard of honour outside the door of the church as Seán’s white coffin was carried inside by friends and family.

At the altar, Seán’s girlfriend Isobel thanked mourners and read a poem in memory of the teenager.

“Thank you for being our sunflower, Seán,” she said.

“Seán’s friends were his chosen family and they were so important to him. The memories are priceless and we will cherish them forever. I love Seán more than words can say.

“You were and always will be my everything… Words cannot describe the void you have left in all of our hearts and it is hard to picture life without you.”

Seán is survived by his mother Margaret, brother Liam and extended family.

At the funeral, Fr Martin Hughes said the tragedy was a “sad occasion” and he said Seán was a “gorgeous boy” whose life was taken too early.

“I have no words today to take away your pain. There are no words,” Fr Hughes said. “As I was driving up to the house last night I kept thinking it’s so unfair.

“It was really beautiful last night that all the neighbours around the area came out to support the family… that in itself says so much about the young man Seán.”

During the mass, loved-ones placed gifts on Seán’s coffin including a pair of UFC boxing gloves, his Xbox and a memento from his debs.

“Seán met his death earlier than anyone would have expected,” Fr Hughes said.

“I never knew him, but listening to the family and his friends I got a really good sense of the person that he was.”

The priest told family and friends the pain was “immense, make no mistake, but the wounds in your hearts are the wounds of love. If you had not loved, you wouldn't feel the pain.

“The fact that this church is so full this morning says it all. You are not on your own. There is nothing more important in life than doing your best to love and Seán did that.

“Seán, on his journey, obviously brought a lot of joy and love into the world. He certainly loved his cat… He loved his Xbox, and for the last two years he must have enjoyed his work in McDonald’s.”

Fr Hughes spoke of a caterpillar changing into a butterfly to describe the circle of Seán’s short life.

“Something remarkable happens to the caterpillar in that cocoon… the caterpillar disappears and out of the cocoon comes the immense beauty of the butterfly,” he said.

“This lovely coffin is very much like a cocoon. There is something amazing that takes place. Seán is transformed into his total beauty in the presence of God.”