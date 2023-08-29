Tesco to open six new Dublin stores and create 74 jobs across the county

‘I think consumers, I think people are very smart about the way they shop now,’ said Tesco Ireland chief operating officer, Geoff Byrne. Photo: Frank McGrath

Tesco is set to open six new Dublin stores and create 74 jobs in the capital.

The new Express stores will create jobs in local communities, as well as internal role transfers for existing colleagues, and will also open up new management and career opportunities.

The new shops will open in Cherrywood, Townsend Street, Citywest, Newmarket, Cookstown and Rathfarnham.

A Tesco Express will open at a large new apartment development, Two Oaks, on the Scholarstown Road in Rathfarnham on 7th September.

14 other Dublin Tesco stores will undergo refurbishment and refit as part of a major property investment.

Tesco Ireland Chief Operating Officer, Geoff Byrne, said: “We have an ambitious development strategy for the business and are very excited to be expanding our Tesco Express model.

“We remain as committed as ever to delivering a rewarding shopping experience for our customers, which offers real value.

“Our Tesco Express model is proving very successful in urban settings and reflects evolving consumer demand for greater convenient shopping opportunities in high footfall areas, while our store upgrades will breathe new life into our existing store network.”

The company which employs 13,000 people across Ireland have plans to spend €80 million this year on new store openings, significant upgrade projects, and for maintenance across the store network including Tallaght, Ballyfermot, Crumlin, Shankill, Sandymount, Ballybrack, Lucan, Prussia Street, Swords, Rush, Kilbarrack, Finglas/Clearwater and Santry.

With 166 stores nationwide, Tesco employs over almost 45,000 jobs directly and indirectly.

Tesco claim that they are the single largest retailer purchaser of Irish food and drink in the world, buying €1.6 billion a year, more than any other single country in the European Union.

“I’d love to see us opening 10 stores a year – and I think we have the capacity to do that. We’ve got to find the sites, find the right places, and get planning. There’s a process to go through, but certainly that would be, our ambition would be, to continue to grow at a decent pace,” Byrne added.

“In terms of big supermarkets, there won’t be as many, but I think there’s still room for more Tesco supermarkets, there’s quite a few towns in Ireland that don't have a Tesco, and our ambition would be that we want everyone to be able to get to Tesco.

“We’re investing because we think the Irish economy is a great story.”

​In terms of inflation, which has been a huge issue for grocery this year, Byrne said: “I don’t think we’ll have another 12 months like we had the last 12 months – I think it will moderate. I think there will always be good offers.

“One of the great things about supermarkets is supermarkets are a very transparent marketplace, and you can see everything in front of you.

“And you can spot products and you pick offers. And I think consumers, I think people are very smart about the way they shop now.”