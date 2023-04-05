Temporary lift to be installed at Dún Laoghaire baths for disability access

A temporary lift will be installed at the newly refurbished Dún Laoghaire baths in south Dublin while work begins to provide wheelchair accessibility to the public site.

The baths were officially unveiled in December at a cost of €18m and a 17-year campaign to reopen the historic facility.

However, disability access has been described as “embarrassing” and “disgraceful” amid calls to accelerate work on fixing the steep inclines for wheelchair users.

Councillors agreed this week to provide a temporary lift from the mid to the lower level, while more permanent access is being provided.

According to a report presented to councillors on Monday, work to fix the walkway between the East Pier and the baths will begin in May to provide fully accessible wheelchair ramps to all three levels.

It is expected that these works will be finished by the end of November, and the temporary lift will be in place until then.

There are three main newly-built ramps around the baths, the only entry and exit points for wheelchair users, which have signs that read “steep slope”, warning users of the incline ahead.

Wheelchair user Sean O’Kelly (30) previously told Independent.ie that he was left “frustrated” and had to abandon his attempt on the ramps due to the steepness.

According to the council, the baths project was divided into two phases, with the upgrading of the walkways included in the second phase.

“Dividing the project into phases is allowing some of the facilities to be opened to the public as they are completed, rather than waiting for the entire project to be completed,” said the report.

“The downside of this is that the lower level of the current site has been opened with limited access for members of the public with mobility issues,” it said.

Councillor Melisa Halpin said opening the baths before it was fully accessible for all was an “utter disgrace” and a “kick in the teeth” for those with mobility difficulties.

“It just beggars belief that this site could have been opened without full access for all. Richard Boyd Barrett TD and I, along with Save Our Seafront, community groups, and other groups campaigned for nearly 15 years for a new public amenity for all at the baths site,” she said.

“It is an utter disgrace that a decision was made to postpone the part of the project that gave access to those with disabilities, meaning a major new public amenity was an amenity for only some of the public.

“This was a real real kick in the teeth for those with disabilities and all who had campaigned for this site.”

Cllr Halpin added that installing a temporary lift from the mid to lower level is “better news, but we will have to keep the pressure on to make sure it happens”.