Temple Bar’s ‘secret’ festival proves Dry January doesn’t have to be a drought for fun nights out

For anyone curious about the benefits of “Dry January” that finds their will wearing away on nights out, Temple Bar has a secret. Tucked between the city’s most well-known pubs, the Clockwork Door and Alternative Dublin are hosting the Dry January Festival.

“January is a month where people want to go out and have a good time but they might have gone a bit too hard at Christmas and want to save themselves another hangover and a bit of money,” said Eoin Conlin, events and tourism manager at Alternative Dublin.

Throughout the month the festival will host a range of non-alcoholic events including board games nights, magic shows, comedy nights, pottery, music tours and even ukulele painting.

On the first board game night of the month last Friday, a group of friends engrossed in a game of Dream Crush – an elaborate version of Guess Who – have successfully followed their Dry January resolutions for years.

“I’m not really a pub person,” said Eoin Mason after the game. “I’ve never bought into that idea that you have to drink to have a good time. I come here during my free time, use the WiFi to play some video games and eat all the snacks I want. I made some of my best friends here.”

Katya Chapiro agreed, adding: “I don’t need to drink to have fun, I feel like it’s too expensive for what it’s worth. For anyone trying it for the first time, I think it’s normal to be scared to meet new people or to socialise without the usual courage that alcohol gives you but nothing ventured, nothing gained.”

Those who frequent the Clockwork Door describe it as an extension of their living rooms. Dubbed Ireland’s first “time house”, you pay by the hour – €6 each with a cap of €25 after you’ve stayed there past a certain time.

Saoirse Hanley, Azmia Riaz and Avril Kinsella try to work their way out of the Escape Room at the Clockwork Door on Wellington Quay, Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Saoirse Hanley, Azmia Riaz and Avril Kinsella try to work their way out of the Escape Room at the Clockwork Door on Wellington Quay, Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Founder Ciarán Hogan, who established the venue in 2016, hopes that people will find the joy in sober events well past the beginning of the year. He asked: “Have you ever gone into a pub or cafe for the free WiFi or just to stay out of the rain?”

“Most people in Dublin don’t walk into these establishments for the product, it’s because they don’t have spaces where they can just do the things they want to do without spending a whole lot of money.”

“The goal is to always sell something, not to make people happy or to help them socialise. That’s why we’re funnelled towards these ‘social’ situations where we constantly need alcohol or some kind of distraction to be happy.

“We were pretty firm on being a non-alcoholic venue. Drinks tend to make things sloppy and messy. So we tried it our way to remind people how you can have fun through old school social interactions. We have a popcorn machine and an endless supply of snacks to make up for it ”

At the Clockwork Door, patrons are greeted by a stunning portrait of Cillian Murphy and a realistic sketch of Gollum from The Lord of the Rings – they’re part of a commission-free gallery that brings together the work of local artists. They also have a video game room with more than 17,000 games from all over the world.

Students can take a break from crammed university libraries and use the Clockwork’s dedicated study rooms. The living room itself is sprawled out with a music stage, a large collection of board games and knick-knacks that Ciarán and his wife have collected from their travels.

The venue also has two elaborately detailed escape rooms – one of which this reporter had the opportunity to crack. If not anything else, the crazed search for a white rabbit in the Alice In Wonderland room will definitely make you feel intoxicated.

“With social media and after the pandemic, real social connections have been missing from people’s lives. All the science points towards this huge rise in depression because we don’t meet up in person like we used to,” Mr Hogan said.