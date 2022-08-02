Teen rescued off north Dublin coast after her paddleboard was blown out to sea

A teenager was rescued off the north Dublin coast yesterday after her paddleboard was blown out to sea.

The drama unfolded shortly after 2pm when Skerries RNLI’s Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was tasked to the scene, near Balbriggan Harbour, following a 999 call to Dublin Coast Guard.

They were assisted by the Rescue 116 helicopter after the girl, believed to be in her early teens, became separated from her board and was spotted in the water.

The helicopter crew maintained a visual on the casualty and directed the lifeboat to her position. On arrival, a crew member entered the sea to keep the girl afloat as she was starting to tire and struggling to reach for the lifeboat.

A first aid assessment carried out on board found she was tired and cold but did not require any medical assistance.

The teenager was brought ashore to Balbriggan where she was reunited with her parents. Lifeboat volunteers then retrieved the paddleboard and leash, which had separated from the board, before returning to their base in Skerries.

Skerries RNLI spokesperson Gerry Canning said they were seeing a rise in calls relating to paddleboards and kayaks.

“The breeze can take a person away from the shore quite quickly,” he said. “Our advice is to always wear a lifejacket and carry a means of contacting the shore, even if you don’t intend on going far.”