Teen climate activist Flossie Donnelly says people don’t take her seriously due to her age

Flossie Donnelly (16) says some people don't take her seriously because of her age. Pic: Justin Farrelly

Climate campaigner Flossie Donnelly says some people don’t take her seriously because of her age, despite her activism highlighting that “the world is on its way to dying”.

The 16-year-old Dubliner, who has just finished transition year, started litter picking on beaches when she was just seven, but has seen climate issues continue to worsen.

Often hailed as the ‘Irish Greta Thunberg’, Flossie welcomed the Swedish climate campaigner being given the Honorary Freedom of Dublin earlier this month.

“I love being compared to Greta Thunberg, it’s very sweet even though we’re very different. She’s more about politics and the climate whereas I’m climate and marine based,” Flossie said.

“There’s not many women who have been given this award, but at the same time Ireland hasn’t done much when it comes to climate change.

Airpods and false teeth are among some of Flossie's findings

“It’s a step in the right direction that they want to honour her, but I think Ireland should be doing a bit more rather than just talking. They’ve made a lot of empty promises.

“People haven’t always taken me seriously, mainly because of my age. People say I don’t know what I’m talking about which can be very frustrating.

“At the end of the day, the sea is polluted and the world is on its way to dying. If people aren’t taking me seriously, hopefully they’ll take a nice old male scientist seriously.”

The Sandycove teen continues to raise awareness for the oceans and seas, which make up 71pc of the Earth's surface, and is hoping more and more people take up beach cleaning.

“Beach cleaning can be fun; it can be a treasure hunt,” she said at a photo exhibition in Dublin highlighting some of the waste collected on our beaches.

“When you’re with children it can be exciting, you never know what you’re going to find. We have a whole collection of Peppa Pig toys we found. Picking up litter on the beach is relaxing because there’s the sound of the waves.

“Knowing you’re actively doing something by picking up rubbish, even if it’s a tiny piece, if you stop and think, this could’ve ended up in the stomach of something in marine life.”

Flossie’s mum Harriet Donnelly, CEO of Flossie and the Beach Cleaners, says the findings can be wild and wonderful, from boots dating back to World War II, to toilet seats and Apple Airpods.

A toilet seat found by Flossie and the beach cleaners

“We want to highlight the work we do and the type of pollution we find along the coast,” Harriet said.

“It’s anything from men’s pants, false teeth and Apple Watches, to very old 1960s plastic ducks and prosthetic legs.

“We find wipes everywhere. Claddagh Beach in Galway, it’s a beach where you cannot walk through the wipes, it’s the worst thing.

“They’re white, they’re brown, they’re stuck in seaweed. Sandymount and Seapoint are all wipes. Sanitary towels and tampons as well.

“If you’re near the city, you’re going to have a much more filthier beach because more people can get to it. If it’s hot and sunny it’s going to be bad.

“The council has holidays in the summer as well, they’re down men and that’s when we need them the most,” she added.