Teacher shortage for Dublin schools as principals struggle to fill vacancies

Principals in Dublin have voiced serious concerns over a “teacher crisis” for September as schools struggle to fill positions.

As the cost of living continues to rise, long commutes, high rents and the inability to save for a mortgage in Dublin have resulted in many young teachers moving out of the capital or abroad.

The shortage of primary school teachers has resulted in principals getting “stressed” as they try to fill positions for September.

On the popular job website for teachers, Educationposts.ie, there were a total of 134 mainstream teaching positions available in Dublin on Wednesday.

Of these, Independent.ie found 41 positions were permanent jobs, 58 were fixed-term contracts of one year, 20 positions were maternity leave cover and eight were substitute positions.

The remaining seven positions were part-time and substitute cover of less than 24 weeks.

Niamh Byrne, a principal located in Dublin, said it’s “impossible” to fill teaching posts.

“There are no teachers, that is the reality of it. The cost of living has just gone way too high and younger teachers are moving back closer to home,” she said.

Ms Byrne’s school offered eight positions before the summer holidays for the upcoming academic year, one of which was permanent, and received only 45 applications.

“When I came out of college, getting a fixed-term was the best thing ever. A couple of years ago you would probably get about 500 applications for a fixed term job. This year for a permanent and fixed job I got about 45,” she said.

After a candidate backed out of one of the available jobs in the school, they re-advertised for the position in July and received five applicants, four of which had taken jobs closer to home by the time the interviews came around.

“The impact is going to be really on the children and the principals who are genuinely stressed out of their minds trying to figure it out,” Ms Byrne said.

“We had some fantastic substitute teachers in with us last year. They were spending sometimes up to an hour or two commuting in traffic.

“I had permanent jobs to offer and they would have been really suited, but they got offered fixed-term contracts closer to home, which is understandable.

“People don’t want to be spending half their lives commuting,” she added.

Ms Byrne said teaching jobs abroad in the Middle-East provide more “security” compared to Dublin.

“They can get a more permanent job pretty much straight away and the wages are much higher,” she said.

“The cost of living in Dublin is ridiculous, and especially on a teacher’s salary. Especially if they don’t have a fixed-term or permanent contract if they are trying to get mortgages and rent.

“It’s the children that I am thinking of. It’s going to have such an impact on them because if I can’t get teachers to cover mainstream classes, then I have to use the special education teachers.

“That means the most vulnerable children are not going to get that extra support they need,” she added.

Meanwhile, Conor Reilly, a principal in another primary school in Dublin, said “recruitment this year, I’ve never seen anything like it. We are still trying to fill jobs”.

The school advertised for five jobs at the beginning of the summer holidays and received about seven applications.

“Two showed up for an interview and one turned the job down, so we got one person,” said Mr Reilly.

“Normally every year the teachers would be pounding the door down, but this year they are all going down the country or out to Abu Dhabi or Australia.

“It’s the cost of living and they can’t get accommodation. It’s not what they signed up for,” he said.

“Teachers always kind of travel or took a year out to see the world, but they are going earlier now because it’s not worth their while to live in Dublin.

“It’s costing them money to live in Dublin. The opportunities are better, they can make some money and come back and have a deposit for the house.

“It used to even itself out, a certain percentage would take a career break for a couple of years but now it’s just almost the majority of teachers in their early twenties that are going.”

Mr Reilly said every class in the school will have a teacher, however, the “knock on effect” will mean moving learning support teachers into mainstream classes to fill vacancies.

“It’s the most vulnerable children in the school who are then suffering,” he added.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “Ensuring that every child’s experience in school is positive and that they have available to them qualified, engaged and supportive teachers, is a priority area of action for the Government.

“The Department meets on a regular basis with the school management bodies and the teacher unions on this very important issue.

“As a result of pay agreements over recent years, the starting salary of a teacher is now €40,635 for primary teachers and €42,015 for post primary teachers with effect from March 1 this year.

“The number of teachers available to teach, and the number of teaching posts funded has increased in the course of the last five school years.

“We will continue to work intensively with all stakeholders to develop and implement creative solutions to address the problems that schools face when it comes to sourcing teachers.”