TD calls for removal of home addresses on ballot papers after councillor targeted

Councillor Hugh Lewis outside his father's house in Ballybrack following the recent attack. Pic: Frank McGrath

A Dublin TD has called for the removal of home addresses from election ballot papers following the attack on the family home of a councillor last month.

Green Party TD Patrick Costello said personal information on ballot papers poses “significant safety risks” and should be reviewed.

The Dublin South-Central TD voiced the security concerns following a rise in anti-immigration protests which he said are designed to “intimidate and spark violence”.

Last month, Independent councillor Hugh Lewis’s family home was attacked and a rock thrown through the window with a threatening anti-immigrant note attached.

The public representative’s 78-year-old father was sitting in the room where the window was smashed.

The note, written on a piece of cardboard, read: “Hugh, stop supporting f***ing refugees or you’ll have to move out. This is your last warning.”

The incident happened during a series of anti-immigration protests in the village of Ballybrack in south Dublin, where the protestors believed a building was being repurposed to accommodate refugees.

In a statement, Mr Costello said threats to public representatives are “unacceptable” and addresses in the public domain also pose a risk to the individual’s family members who are “by virtue of association at risk”.

Mr Costello said: “In today’s digital age, where personal information can easily be accessed and exploited, the presence of home addresses on ballot papers poses significant safety risk and should be reviewed.

“This is especially true in light of the rise in activity of individuals on the far-right. Such individuals seek to portray elected leaders as ‘sellouts’ and ‘traitors’, which is designed to intimidate and spark violence.

“Only last month we saw the inevitable manifestation of this hate when the home of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Cllr Hugh Lewis was attacked.

Cllr Hugh Lewis talks of attack on home

“That elected representatives might live in fear of such an event recurring is unacceptable in a democracy.

“We have also seen in the past a politician having his car set on fire in front of his house.

“It’s not just politicians at risk here. The fact that the father of cllr Lewis was the only individual home at the time highlights a further risk with this publicly available information.

“Politicians’ friends and family are, by virtue of association, at risk. We have also seen journalists, librarians and teachers targeted with intimidation and violence.

“We must not allow the undermining of political and democratic rights in Ireland today,” he added.

Mr Costello has written to both the Minister and the Electoral Commission in relation to home addresses on ballot papers and said the protocol should be changed for the local and European elections set for June next year.