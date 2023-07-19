Taylor Swift fans face ‘rip-off VIP prices’ ahead of Dublin ticket sale

Some prices almost €300 more than other European dates

Tickets for Taylor Swift's Dublin gigs next year, go on sale this Thursday

Taylor Swift fans have criticised “rip-off” prices for VIP packages to the singer’s Dublin gigs next year.

Ahead of the Dublin Ticketmaster sale tomorrow, fans face paying up to €300 more for some VIP tickets compared to other European dates.

Tickets are due to go on sale at different times throughout Thursday, with some Dublin VIP prices for the Eras tour up to €290 more expensive.

For general standing, tickets are €126, while standing at the left/right of the stage will cost €206. Seating could cost anything from €86 to €206 depending on the view.

However, prices for VIP packages vary depending on which city you visit. These tickets include exclusive Taylor merchandise and are the same in each country.

The cheapest VIP deal, known as ‘We Never Go Out of Style’, costs €371 in Dublin compared to €229 for UK dates and €230 in Stockholm.

It’s €277.40 in Lyon, €296.50 in Gelsenkirchen and €291.35 in Vienna, making Dublin the priciest location for this particular ticket.

The most expensive package, ‘Karma is my Boyfriend’, will set you back €743 in Dublin, but only €453 in the UK, a full €290 cheaper.

Swift superfan Ruairí O’Boyle will see the singer four times next year, including dates in Stockholm, Madrid, Cardiff and Dublin.

Ruairi O'Boyle will see the singer perform four times next summer

“All that is included in the VIP Box is a special set of four Taylor Swift prints and exclusive merchandise - a tote bag, badge/pin, sticker and postcard set, a souvenir concert ticket, and a VIP tour laminate and matching lanyard.

“However, the cheapest VIP package in Dublin is €371.28. The same package in Stockholm cost me approximately €230.

“When I say Dublin prices were a rip off, it’s generally referring to the VIP packages and what’s available with them.”

VIP prices available for Dublin dates are as follows:

We Never Go Out Of Style - €371.28

It’s A Love Story - €445.75

Ready For It - €498.94

I Remember It All Too Well - €573.62

Karma Is My Boyfriend - €743.62

Prices for UK dates are:

We Never Go Out Of Style - €229

It’s A Love Story - €260.34

Ready For It - €324.72

I Remember It All Too Well - €389.10

Karma Is My Boyfriend €453.49

In Vienna, the prices are:

We Never Go Out Of Style - €291.35

It’s A Love Story - €348.85

Ready For It - €406.35

I Remember It All Too Well - €463.85

Karma Is My Boyfriend - €521.35

In Gelsenkirchen, Germany:

We Never Go Out Of Style - €296.50

It’s A Love Story - €354

Ready For It - €411.50

I Remember It All Too Well - €469

Karma Is My Boyfriend €526.50

In Lyon, France: