Tathony House and Applewood residents rally outside Dublin City Council offices

Residents of both Tathony House in Dublin 8 and Applewood in Swords will join forces to protest outside Dublin City Council offices this weekend as the risk of mass eviction remains.

Those living in Tathony House have been involved in a dispute with landlord, Tathony Holdings Limited, since receiving notice of eviction in October 2022.

More than 30 apartments in the south-inner city building received notice to quit due to the landlord selling the building. Several tenants have been overholding since June 2.

In July, residents won a case taken with the Residential Tenancies Board, which deemed the eviction invalid.

A number of families at Applewood in Swords were also given formal notice of eviction by their management company, Home Club Limited, from January of this year.

Residents from both areas will be outside Dublin City Council’s offices on Wood Quay this Saturday at 2pm.

Cllr Madeleine Johansson has been living in Tathony House for over a decade. She is also a People Before Profit councillor for North Clondalkin, Palmerstown and Lucan.

“We’re going in circles with the landlord, he has decided to appeal the decision of the tribunal,” she said.

“This is not just for us on Saturday, it’s for other people in the same situation. There should be more consequences for landlords who don’t engage with the local authorities.

“People from Applewood in Swords will be at the rally on Saturday too. They’re being evicted too. It’s an absolute disgrace, there should be consequences for landlords.”

All tenants are calling for penalties for landlords who refuse to engage with the government’s tenant in-situ scheme.

“I think the councils need to take a stronger approach when it comes to the housing emergency in Dublin,” cllr Johansson said.

“These landlords and the purchaser of the property would need planning permission to redevelop, councils could deny planning permission if families are being evicted to facilitate the sale.

Councillor Madeleine Johansson, a tenant of Tathony House, will join the protest on Saturday

“There should be more protection for tenants who haven’t done anything wrong to be able to stay in their homes.

“The fact that landlords are refusing to engage with local authorities, it’s an absolute disgrace. There’s no consequences for landlords who do that.

“Ultimately, if landlords are refusing to engage, the council should have compulsory purchase powers to intervene and keep the tenants in their homes,” she added.

The landlord at Tathony House has applied to appeal the Residential Tenancies Board decision that the mass eviction in the Dublin 8 apartment block was invalid.

Dublin City Council has been contacted for comment.

Tathony House tenant and community worker James O’Toole added: “The government should just save us from the never-ending hell of having an eviction hanging over our heads.

“They could reintroduce the eviction ban and bring us in line with other EU countries where no-fault evictions are permanently illegal.

“Our landlord is just going to keep pushing until everyone is out of the block and the existing legislation offers us no real help.”