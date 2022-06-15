Taste of Dublin returns to Iveagh Gardens this week with 30,000 food and drink lovers expected

Over 30,000 food and drink lovers are expected to descend on Iveagh Gardens this week as Taste of Dublin returns to its pre-pandemic culinary glory.

Featuring an eclectic mix of leading chefs, artisan food innovators and mouth-watering tasting experiences, the four-day event will run from Thursday, June 16, to Sunday, June 19.

The popular NEFF Taste Kitchen will once again host some well-known chefs, including Rory O’Connell, Jordan Bailey, JP McMahon, Erica Drum and Derry Clarke, who will share their food inspirations and top tips, as well as showcase the very best Irish produce from around the country.

A number of new restaurants will be represented for the first time at this year’s Taste of Dublin, such as The Salt Project, Julia’s Lobster Truck, Bia Rebel, Chimac and Hakkahan.

Inspired by the latest food trends, the event will be a melting pot of unique international and Irish artisan producers, such as Edizemi Onilenla, creator of Nigerian food brand Mama Shee, and Theresa Roche, producer of Galway’s acclaimed Kylemore Farmhouse Cheeses.

The Schweppe’s Cocktail Bar masterclasses will also be back, with experts sharing their insights into the latest national and international mixology trends.

The Dyson Style Afternoon on Friday will see Dylan Bradshaw, Dyson Global Styling Ambassador, select the most fashionable lady and gentleman on the day. Entertainment will be provided by a mix of musical artists, including Smash Hits, The Swing Cats and Spring Break.

In addition to the usual festival favourites, five new experiences have been introduced for Taste of Dublin 2022.

Inspired by the television show, Ready Steady Taste will feature podcasters Kevin Twomey and PJ Kirby in a live cook-off on the NEFF Taste Kitchen Stage, all under the guidance of TV chef Edward Hayden. The event has been billed as “an explosive mix of culinary chaos, cheeky chit-chat and lots of laughs”.

Also new is Taste of Disco, with Dublin Social, described as “a nod to noughties nostalgia” with big tunes and live performances in the private hospitality tent.

On Thursday, June 17, six of Spain’s finest chefs will celebrate World Tapas Day at Taste of Dublin, where visitors will have an opportunity to sample a range of Spanish wines, olive oils, cheeses and pastries.

Those looking to make the perfect espresso or create barista-style frothy cappuccino at home will be drawn to the De’Longhi Coffee Bar, another new feature of the festival.

The Just Eat Food Mansion will see four of Dublin’s top restaurants – Dosa Dosa, Ramen Co, Nomadlads and Red Torch Ginger – serve up a range of their dishes over the four days.

Taste of Dublin runs from June 16-19. Standard entry tickets from €15 (€12 for children aged 10 to 16) and Compass Ireland VIP Garden Pass from €51 (€61 with two signature dishes). Children under 10 admitted free with accompanying adult.

www.tasteofdublin.ie