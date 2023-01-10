Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ‘must take responsibility’ as number of children on hospital trolleys rises

Record numbers of patients, including children, have been left waiting on a trolley in hospital

The number of children waiting on hospital trolleys is rising for the first time in recent years, the INMO has said.

Twenty two children were waiting on January 3 across the three children’s hospitals in Dublin, but anything up to 40 is “commonplace”, the organisation claimed.

“In the last year we have seen an unprecedented number of children on hospital trolleys,” an INMO spokesperson said.

“It is now commonplace that up to 40 sick children a day have to wait for a bed, while nurses in the hospitals struggle to provide safe care.”

Children’s hospitals are experiencing severe staffing shortages with families and children left waiting in cramped and overcrowded spaces, sometimes overnight.

“This is not only dangerous for staff and patients, it is simply no way to safely treat sick children who are admitted to hospital,” the INMO spokesperson said.

“It is now absolutely vital that the management and the HSE focus on capacity and recruitment so we can put an end to the disgraceful scenes we’re seeing.”

Children’s Health Ireland operate three facilities in Crumlin, Temple Street and an Emergency Care Unit in Tallaght.

The new children’s hospital, worth over €2bn, is expected to open in 2024. Children’s Health Ireland has been contacted for comment.

Peter Fitzpatrick, a patient representative with the HSE and founder of the Our Children’s Health campaign, had his own first-hand experience of the difficulties recently.

“My wife and I spent nine hours on Christmas Eve with our 4-year-old son who was running an extremely high temperature,” he said.

“I wouldn’t blame staff for a second, there was only one doctor on duty. How do you explain something that should never be allowed to happen to a sick child?

“Up until very recently, we weren’t used to seeing children feature in the trolley count, but look at how the year has started.

“It’s a concern that we’ve reached this juncture before the new hospital is available to the public. We will have around 30 more beds once it’s built. You’d have to ask if that’s enough?

“It would be particularly unforgivable if in ten years, we see children on trolleys in that hospital too.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“I’m sure the government will reassure us it won’t happen, but we have a really poor history when it comes to developing hospitals and making sure they’re future-proofed.

“I also have huge sympathy for the unbearable pressure the staff are facing. The situation is so chronic at this point that the government has to take extraordinary measures to improve their working conditions,” he added.

As an independent candidate in the 2016 General Election, Mr Fitzpatrick was an advocate for the implementation of the Sláintecare report.

The final version of the report, published in 2017, recommended an additional 2,600 hospital beds and that its implementation should be lead from the Taoiseach's office.

“It’s been 5 years since the report was published and very little has changed,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

“Leo Varadkar was Taoiseach at the time, and now that he has returned to the office, I’m calling on him to finally take responsibility and ensure it is implemented.”

According to figures from the Department of Health, Ireland has 600 fewer hospital beds today than it had in 1996.

“We have 600 fewer beds and half a million more people in 25 years, it’s astonishing,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

“We are not able to handle changes in the population despite having census data. We have seen how successive governments have failed the Irish people.

“But will the Taoiseach finally take the Sláintecare report into account now that our children are also suffering?”