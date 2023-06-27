Tallaght sisters’ ‘dreams coming true’ as they prepare for Olympic and UFC debuts

The Bannon sisters, Shauna and Nicole, from Tallaght, often train together

Tallaght sisters Shauna and Nicole Bannon are achieving their dreams this week as they make their Olympic and UFC debuts.

After training since they were young children, Nicole (25) will compete at the European Games at the Myslenice Arena in Krakow, Poland, between June 30 and July 2.

The competition sees 7,000 athletes compete in events staged in the ‘Olympic tradition’, similar to the Asian, Pan American, Pacific and African Games.

Ranking points and qualification for the Olympics in Paris next year are also up for grabs in 10 different disciplines.

Meanwhile, older sister Shauna (29) will make her first UFC appearance in London on July 22.

“I started MMA five years ago. I was doing kickboxing before that, I started doing that when I was three,” Shauna said.

Nicole and Shauna with their dad who helped coach them growing up

“I competed in it for years and won seven World titles and six European titles. There wasn’t really that much left to win.

“At that stage we kind of knew that the Olympics were going to be a bit of a stretch away, so I did Olympic style Taekwondo for a year and a half, but I didn’t really like it, it didn’t suit me.

“I ended up falling into Jujutsu. I just saw the training and I was very interested in it. I said I’d give it a go. I ended up in an MMA class and I fell in love with it straight away.

“I won my first amateur fight after nine months of training. I thought it was amazing. I lost my second fight, but I needed that at the start of my career to make me learn every inch of the game.

“I actually had a fight when I was pregnant, I didn’t know I was at the time. I lost that fight, I had to sit on that loss for a very long time because of the recovery after having a baby, getting back into fighting and being in lockdown,” she added.

The last time an Irish woman competed in the UFC was back in 2015. Shauna, who has been trained by Paddy Holohan, will soon become the second Irish female to enter the sport.

“The Olympics was a dream of mine in kickboxing, but I’ve moved away from the sport. I’m delighted to see Nicole doing it now. The family name is still going through to the Olympics,” she said.

“Some of mine and Nicole’s training sessions are together. There’s that nervous feeling, the excitement, there’s a lot of emotion in the house at the moment. It’s a step up in both of our careers.

“Aisling Daly was the first Irish woman in UFC, that was a good few years ago. There hasn’t been anyone in nearly ten years.”

This week, Nicole is competing in point fighting and light contact matches at the European Games and hopes to come home with two gold medals around her neck.

The Bannon sisters have been training since a very young age

“This is kickboxing’s first time in the Olympics, it’s the debut. It’s really exciting for the sport, we’re making history,” Nicole said.

“There’s nine fighters going away, we’re all in different weight categories and different disciplines.

“I’m hoping to come home with two golds. It’d mean so much, I’ve dreamed about this since I was a kid. I’ve been waiting years for kickboxing to come to the Olympics.

“To be honest, I thought I would’ve been retired by the time it would get there but it’s great it’ll be in my lifetime.

“I’ve been doing kickboxing since I was four years old. My dad coached us, he got us into it.

“I’ve been representing Ireland since I was eight and I’ve been doing it every year since. I’ve been training my whole life.

“I’ve trained so much over the past couple of months, six days a week, twice a day so it’ll be a great reward when I win,” she added.