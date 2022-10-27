Talking to people ‘so important’, says Miss Ireland hopeful volunteering with Capuchin Day Centre

A Miss Ireland hopeful has highlighted how important is it to engage with the homeless after seeing the effects of the housing crisis first hand.

Kate Coffey, Miss South Dublin 2022, has been volunteering with The Capuchin Day Centre and Drink Aware as part of her campaign for Miss Ireland.

The 24-year-old business graduate, from Ballsbridge, admitted the experience is eye opening and puts things into perspective.

Kate spends her time packing lunches and cleaning up, as well as lending an ear to those who want someone to talk to.

“I feel like I have a responsibility to use my platform for things I’m really passionate about. As a woman in this day and age, it’s so important to use our voices,” she said.

“Living in Dublin for the past few years, I’ve seen the homelessness crisis first hand. I think it’s important that we all help.

“I’m very grateful for the life I live. I started volunteering at the Capuchin four months ago as it’s something I've always wanted to do.

“I help pack lunches, collect plates, help give out food to anyone in need. I help with any other activities, talk to people when they come in, give a smile.

“Some people love engaging in conversation. It might be their only one of the day and I see how important that is,” Kate added.

The Capuchin Day Centre provides a non-judgmental service and welcomes people in need of food aid who have no home or are socially excluded.

Kate has climbed Croagh Patrick on five consecutive days and hopes to do another fundraiser like it soon.

“I did a five-day consecutive climb of Croagh Patrick for the Capuchin and raised €1,365, which I’m so grateful for,” she said.

“It was an amazing experience. Tough, but it was worth it. My mam climbed it with me on two days and my sisters climbed too.

“There was so much pride and I’m so glad I did it. Hopefully, I’ll do another fundraiser soon.”