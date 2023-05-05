Swimmer in serious condition after rescue operation at Forty Foot in Dublin

The swimmer got into difficulty at the popular Forty Foot in Sandycove

A swimmer is in serious condition in hospital following a rescue operation at the Forty Foot in Dublin on Thursday evening.

A rescue operation was launched after a call was made by a member of the public who spotted the swimmer in difficulty.

The Irish Coast Guard responded with Rescue 116, the Dún Laoghaire RNLI, as well as the national ambulance service, the Dublin Fire Brigade and gardaí.

The person was retrieved from the water by the Dún Laoghaire lifeboat and received medial assistance onsite before being transferred to hospital. It is believed the person remains in serious condition.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said: “​​The Irish Coast Guard were alerted to a person in difficulty at the 40 Foot at Sandycove.

“Dún Laoghaire RNLI, Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard Unit and Dublin-based Helicopter R116 were tasked to the scene.

“The casualty was recovered by Dún Laoghaire Lifeboat and transferred to the care of the HSE ambulance on scene.”

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochana said gardaí attended the scene in a “crowd management capacity” to disperse crowds.

On social media, the Irish Coast Guard has advised swimmers to use caution when sea swimming.

“Conditions were not ideal for swimming due to easterly winds. Please exercise caution when making a decision to swim. Any doubt, don’t swim,” it said.

“Remember if you see anyone in difficulty in or near the water, dial 112 or VHF channel 16 immediately and ask for the Coast Guard.”