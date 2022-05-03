Swan dies after wing ripped off in dog attack on Dublin's Royal Canal

The swan's injuries were so severe the animal had to be put to sleep by vets. Pic: DSPCA

The swan was attacked by a dog as she was trying to protect the eggs in her nest. Pic: DSPCA

The nesting swan was attacked along the banks of the Royal Canal in Phibsboro. Pic: DSPCA

Dog owners are being asked to keep their pets on a lead after a nesting swan was attacked along the banks of the Royal Canal and later died.

The DSPCA said the swan and her eight eggs “faced a life-threatening situation” when an off-lead dog attacked her near Cross Guns Bridge in Phibsboro recently.

“She fought back as best she could to protect her eggs, but sadly this story did not have a happy ending,” a spokesperson for the animal welfare charity said.

“She was brought back to the shelter by one of our ambulance drivers. The dog had pulled off one of her wings and she was in excruciating pain.

“Sadly, her injuries were so severe that our vets had to put her to sleep.”

The charity said “the horrendous incident could and should have been avoided”.

It’s understood the swan’s eggs were also damaged and could not be saved.

“We are asking all dog owners to please keep their dogs on a lead when out walking, especially when there is so much wildlife relying on us for their safety,” they added.

“This was an unnecessary loss of nine beautiful lives.”