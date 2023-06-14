SUVs in south Dublin targeted by ‘Tyre Extinguisher’ climate action group

The Tyre Extinguishers leave the same note for each victim. Photo: @nealerichmond

SUV tyres have been deflated by the group. Photo: @nealerichmond

Residents in South Dublin who drive SUV type vehicles have been targeted by a group of climate activists who say they are taking environmental policy into their own hands.

The group, known as the ‘Tyre Extinguishers’, boasted online in December 2022 that it had made its “first action in Ireland as SUVs disarmed over several weeks in Dublin”.

There have now been more reports of ‘jeep disarmament’, with residents in the capital falling victim once again.

Junior Minister, and Fine Gael TD for Dublin-Rathdown, Neale Richmond posted pictures on his Twitter account, showing a deflated car tyre and an accompanying note from those responsible.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Richmond said he received calls from residents in the Churchtown area who claimed their tyres were “slashed” by what he described as a “supposed climate action group”.

“It’s now with the local Gardaí. This thuggery is unacceptable, I’m hopeful the investigation can put a stop to this carry on but be vigilant,” he wrote.

The same note is left on each targeted SUV and in it, the group reassures the victims, “it’s not you” who is being targeted, “it’s your car”.

“We have deflated one or more of your tyres. You’ll be angry, but don’t take it personally… We did this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others,” the note reads.

The group claim that car companies “try to convince us we need massive cars” and said SUVs and 4x4 vehicles are a “disaster for our climate”.

“We need emergency action to reduce emission immediately. We’re taking action into our own hands because our governments and politicians will not,” the note continues.

“Even if your don’t care about the impacts on people far away from you, there’s also consequences for your neighbours… SUVs are unnecessary, and pure vanity.

“That’s why we have taken this action. You will have no difficulty getting around without your gas guzzler, with walking, cycling or public transport.”

The group also warns motorists who drive a “hybrid of electric” vehicles, that they are “still dangerous and cause congestion”.

Last year the Tyre Extinguishers claimed to have deflated tyres on nearly 2,000 SUVs across Britain, over a four-week period.