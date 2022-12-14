A medically supervised injecting centre in Dublin should be opened “as soon as possible”, according to a new report on the decriminalisation of drugs for personal use.

The fixed facility would be located in Merchants Quay Ireland in the city centre and plans are currently with An Bord Pleanála for a second time.

However, due to the significant delays with the fixed facility, the report, by the Oireachtas Justice Committee, also said a mobile injecting centre should be prioritised.

Fianna Fail TD James Lawless, chair of the committee, said the decriminalisation of drugs for personal use could see drug related crimes, deaths and the transmission of HIV reduce “significantly”.

“There are wide-society benefits for users, benefits for the community, benefits for society and law enforcement,” he told the committee.

Tony Duffin, chief executive of the Ana Liffey Drug Project, said the recommendations are welcomed, particularly the supervised drug injecting facility. However, he added that a mobile facility is needed “now”.

“We have a problem in Ireland with crack cocaine,” said Mr Duffin. “The fixed site injection facility, if the decision is made tomorrow, it’s still a year or probably 18 months away at best.

“A mobile supervised injection facility should have been rolled out a long time ago.”

The report largely recommended a move from a criminal justice led approach to a more health led approach, and recommended the proposed Citizen’s Assembly on drugs be held as soon as possible.

Labour TD Aodhán O’Riordan said the current drug policy is “killing people, and we need a new approach that isn’t the criminal justice system”.

A significant recommendation in the report could see the legalisation of the cultivation of cannabis for medical use.

The report recommended the expansion of the Medical Cannabis Access Programme for people affected by chronic illness in circumstances where other treatments have failed to relieve symptoms.

In terms of carrying drugs for personal use, Senator Lynn Ruane said limits on the amount of drugs carried on a person would have to be set and people would have to have personal responsibility to know that limit.

“Ultimately, we are going to have a set amount and it is not going to be appropriate for everyone,” she said.

“There are going to have to be parameters and boundaries around what that will look like.”

She added that decriminalising drugs for personal use may not reduce related black market crime.

“People think that removing a black market reduces crime, it doesn’t because if you’re involved in crime, then you don’t have any other options,” she said.

Another key recommendation in the report included a rapid expansion of the drug testing pilot-scheme, first trialled at Electric Picnic.