Supermarket opening hours in Dublin for Christmas

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian get into the Christmas spirit outside Lidl

The inevitable rush in the last week before Christmas is hard to avoid. Somebody always forgets something, and whether it’s the carrots, ice-cream, or a last-minute turkey dash, it can be chaos.

Major supermarkets across the city have extended their opening hours for Christmas so shoppers can grab those festive essentials. Here’s the opening hours for all the big grocery stores:

Tesco

Tesco has extended opening hours over Christmas

Tesco has extended opening hours over Christmas

Tesco will be extending their opening hours for last minute shoppers this Christmas. Hours will vary per store, but here’s what you can expect:

December 19-20: 8am to 10pm

December 21-23: 8am to midnight

Christmas Eve: 8am to 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

St. Stephen’s Day: 10am to 8pm

December 27: 9am to 8pm

December 28-30: 8am to 10pm

New Year’s Eve: 8am to 8pm

New Year’s Day: 10am to 8pm

Aldi

Aldi stores will close for Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day

Aldi stores will close for Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day

In the run-up to Christmas, Aldi is extending its opening hours from 8am during Christmas week to give shoppers more time to pick up last-minute essentials.

It’s good news for late shoppers also, with operating hours extended until 11pm. Stores will also be open until 7pm on Christmas Eve, but customers should check local store details online to avoid disappointment.

Aldi will close its stores as usual on Christmas Day and will once again keep all stores shut on St Stephen’s Day.

Most stores will be open from 9am until 9pm in between Christmas and New Year, and until 7pm on New Year’s Eve to help shoppers get everything they need to ring in the new year.

Aldi’s extended Christmas opening hours:

December 16-18: 9am to 10pm

December 19-23: 8am to 11pm

Christmas Eve: 8am to 7pm

Christmas Day & St Stephen’s Day - Closed

December 27-30: 9am to 9pm

New Year’s Eve: 9am to 7pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Lidl

If you fancy doing your Christmas shopping in Lidl, you can also make the most of extended opening hours. Some stores may differ slightly - so check with your local Lidl first.

December 19-23: 8am to 10pm

Christmas Eve: 8am to 6pm

Christmas Day & St Stephen’s Day: Closed

December 27: 9am to 9pm

December 28-30: 8am to 10pm

New Year’s Eve: 8am to 7pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

SuperValu

Check with your local Supervalu for opening hours

Check with your local Supervalu for opening hours

As each store is independently owned, opening hours will vary. Customers are advised to check online with their local store before they visit.

Dunnes Stores

Busier Dunnes Stores outlets will have longer opening hours

Busier Dunnes Stores outlets will have longer opening hours

Dunnes will be operating extended opening hours right across Ireland for Christmas. Hours may change depending on the location of the store, with busier locations having longer opening hours. Customers are asked to check with their nearest branch for details.