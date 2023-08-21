Streets of fear: A month of violent attacks in Dublin

Despite extra gardaí and more arrests, the city centre has still been plagued by a number of incidents in recent weeks

The assault on US tourist Stephen Termini last month has brought an unprecedented focus on policing in Dublin city centre, especially late at night.

The 57-year-old New Yorker suffered serious injuries in the incident on Talbot Street on July 19, just yards from Store Street Garda Station.

Days later, Justice Minister Helen McEntee announced funding of up to €10m specifically targeted at increasing garda visibility in Dublin.

In the first week of August alone, gardaí on duty in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) made over 500 arrests.

However, violent incidents have continued to haunt our city streets.

July 19 – US tourist Stephen Termini (57), a regular visitor to Ireland, is left in a coma after being attacked in Dublin. He suffers serious injuries to his eye and head during the incident on the corner of Store Street and Talbot Street. Three teenage boys have since been charged in relation to the attack.

July 21 – Justice Minister Helen McEntee says she believes the city centre is safe during a walkabout on Talbot Street with Minister Paschal Donohoe and members of the gardaí. While admitting “things are not perfect” in Dublin city centre, she adds: “I have to stress that whether you’re living here, working here or whether you’re a tourist here. I do think our city is safe.”

Garda Assistant Commissioner Angie Willis, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe, Chief Supt Pat McMenamin, and Justice Minister Helen McEntee go walkabout. Photo: Collins

July 24 – A man is assaulted and robbed just before midnight on Jervis Street, one of three violent incidents in the capital. In the second incident, a man in his 40s is arrested for being intoxicated following a “disturbance” on Ormond Quay during which punches are thrown. Separately, a woman in her 30s requires hospital treatment after being assaulted in Price’s Lane in Temple Bar.

Concerns have been raised over Temple Bar

July 26 – The US embassy issues a warning to tourists to “keep a low profile” in Dublin. Travellers are told to avoid walking alone, especially at night, to avoid carrying large amounts of cash and to keep expensive watches or jewellery hidden. Similar advice is later issued to Spanish, New Zealand and Canadian visitors.

Stephen Termini with his sons Mike and Jesse Rizzuto

July 28 – Justice Minister Helen McEntee announces funding of up to €10m to tackle street crime in Dublin. It aims to provide for 240,000 extra garda hours, or 20,000 extra garda shifts, in the Dublin Metropolitan Region to the end of the year.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

July 30 – Gardaí investigate a robbery and assault on a man, aged in his 20s, in Camden Place, Dublin 2, in the early hours of the morning. The man is injured, but not seriously. A second incident happens shortly afterwards near St Stephen’s Green when a man, also in his 20s, is robbed.

Aug 2 – A number of groups react to the growing series of violent attacks in the capital. Musicians and stage crew working in the city centre say they are fearful of leaving gigs late at night. Separately, delivery riders say they have been chased, attacked and had rocks thrown at them while going about their jobs.

Aug 8 – Gardaí announce they made 509 arrests in Dublin during the week from July 28 to August 3, with 89 of those for drug trafficking. During this period, 1,538 patrols were carried out, and gardaí in the DMR conducted 689 searches, with approximately 500 of those being under the Drugs Act.

Aug 11 - Three male tourists in their 20s are assaulted at 10pm on Fownes Street in Temple Bar. Two of the victims are members of an amateur soccer club in Dublin for a friendly match. The men are treated in hospital for broken noses, with one of the men suffering a fractured eye socket. A 17-year-old boy has since been charged over the incident.

Aug 14 – Shocking video emerges of a man being attacked with a golf club during a public order incident on Market Street South in Dublin 8. The video shows a large group of youths crowding around a man and chasing him down the street before he is struck several times on the ground.

Video shows man being struck by golf club in Dublin city centre

Aug 16 – A man in his early 30s is hospitalised with serious but non-life threatening injuries after being slashed in the face at 8pm on Talbot Street. The incident is close to where US tourist Stephen Termini was assaulted a month earlier and leads to calls for Justice Minister Helen McEntee “to get real” about safety on city streets.

Talbot Street in Dublin

Aug 20 – A man in his mid-30s is rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times on Dublin’s Grafton Street shortly after 9am. A man in his 30s has since been charged in relation to the incident.