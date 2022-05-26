Street art collective Subset planning documentary about legal battle over well-known murals in Dublin

The mural known as Horseboy on Stirrup Lane is one of three under dispute

Street art collective Subset has announced plans for a feature-length documentary about its ongoing legal battle with Dublin City Council over three murals.

The underground movement has been embroiled in a long-running dispute with the local authority after it painted murals around the city without the required planning permission.

Last year, the council prosecuted Subset over a mural about mental health, named Think and Wonder, on the gable end of Grantham’s Café in Camden Market.

The collective was fined €4,500, but later succeeded in getting the conviction overturned and securing a new trial.

Next month’s Dublin District Court hearing, scheduled for June 16, will also deal with two other murals which the council alleges are unauthorised under planning laws – one a tribute to broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough in Portobello; the second, a painting known as Horseboy in Dublin 7.

As their day in court looms, Subset are seeking donations through a GoFundMe page to finance a feature-length documentary on its dispute with the council, which they have previously described as “a legislative game of cat and mouse”.

The group described the last five years as “madness” and said it would be difficult to explain in a short video.

Expand Close The mural of David Attenborough on the South Circular Road / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The mural of David Attenborough on the South Circular Road

“We feel painting murals should be a legal right so we‘re challenging proceedings brought by our city council,” the page says.

“We believe this will be a historical moment for the arts and we want to capture the process as we live it. Hopefully we'll get a series on Irish art going off the back of it.”

Subset are contesting the council’s claim that the three murals require planning permission.

They believe the case will pave the way for existing legislation to be amended if it goes in their favour, enabling “a simplified process for the creation of artwork”.

Subset said the planned documentary would chronicle the story – from its origins to the impact of next month’s hearings – but funding is needed for equipment rental and personnel costs.

The GoFundMe campaign has received over €3,200 in donations so far.