‘Stop comparing yourself to social media’, says Dublin fitness coach

Motivational coach Troy Sutton wants people to be comfortable in their own bodies

Young people should stop comparing themselves to what they see on social media, according to a Dublin motivational coach.

Troy Sutton (19) runs his own fitness app that helps people “enjoy themselves and be comfortable in their bodies”.

The teenage entrepreneur has over one million followers across his social media accounts, and aims to spread awareness about a healthy lifestyle, rather than encouraging strict dieting.

“I think it’s the influencing and comparing yourself to others. That can be one of the bad things about social media,” he said.

“I don’t want people to have eating disorders, I don’t want them to go to the gym every day, I want them to enjoy themselves and be comfortable in their bodies.

“Social media is a good and a bad thing. Body positivity is a big thing, but it can be hard.

“I encourage people to have manageable and maintainable goals if they sign up for it, I won’t have people eating broccoli for every meal. It’s important to have a healthy balance in life.

“I don’t want anyone comparing themselves to anyone on social media and putting themselves down. It’s just about being the best version of yourself.

“You’re allowed your favourite things, it’s not all about eating your greens or hitting your protein target. If you fit them into your calorie intake, you can be happy and still be healthy.”

Meanwhile, Ellen Jennings, from Bodywhys, says it’s all down to the content you interact with.

“We’re hearing a lot more about body image and social media. There’s a lot of pressure that can come along with it,” she said.

“There’s a connection between social media use and how people feel about their body.

“It’s very important that young people have the tools and knowledge to protect themselves online, and they’re aware of the impact of what they’re interacting with.

“The focus is being aware of how you’re feeling when you see this content, maybe you might have to mute certain accounts that aren’t helpful.

“People can get caught up in mindlessly scrolling, if you’re engaging with that type of content, you’ll see more and more. Depending on what we’re exposed to, there’s pros and cons.

“There are accounts that embrace body diversity and make you feel okay about yourself. It’s important to focus on the health of your body and not how it looks,” she added.