Stoneybatter Festival 2023: A community event full of animal yoga, pickle eating competitions and more

The Stoneybatter Festival is a celebration of the local community and the creativity in the heart of Dublin 7.

This year’s festival is set to be buzzing with sporting, environmental, culinary, literary and music events, activities for all ages and tastes in local pubs, shops, and businesses

It’ll run from Friday the 16th of June until Sunday the 18th of June.

Friday will mark the launch of the festival, meanwhile, Saturday is an open day where local businesses, schools, museums, churches, and even private homes will open to the public.

On Sunday, there’ll be a family fun day which will see Stoneybatter and Manor Street pedestrianised from Arbour Hill to Kavanagh’s Public House – with music, dance, food, stalls, talks, tours, workshops, and special activities aimed at children and young people.

Highlights:

Friday

Bike Bop

At 7pm you can go for a relaxed 5km cycle around Stoneybatter accompanied by some cracking tunes.

Stoneybanter - Festival Launch Party with MC Ed Smith of Today FM

This legendary night at The City Arms (Clarke’s) features Trouble Pilgrims, Luna, Geoff the Poet SHY, Niall Thomas, and surprise guests - the best party in the city.

Saturday

Tour of the Criminal Courts of Justice

This modern building has been acclaimed for its architectural style. Booking is essential for this event at 11am.

Guided tour of Áras an Uachtaráin

There will be guided tours of this significant building at 11.15am in the Phoenix Park. Booking is essential.

See the Animal, be the Animal

Discover the different animals hidden in the Museum’s silver collection. After you’ve seen the animals, learn how to be the animals with a session of Animal Yoga at the National Museum of Ireland from 11.30am.

Tie Dye with Lollipop

A workshop on how to tie-dye clothing at 11.30am. A sustainable and affordable alternative to fast fashion. Just head to Aughrim St Scout Den, 42a Ben Eadair Road.

Making a Mark: Sustainability in Stoneybatter and Beyond

A series of lightning talks about local sustainability, environment, and climate actions. The event will start at 11.30am at Yugo Ardcairn House.

Smithfield Creatives Saturday Session

There will be live music from the best of local talent in the sunny beer garden at The City Arms (Clarkes). It will run from 2pm until 6pm.

Sunday

Kerala Kitchen street food party

Curries on the terrace throughout the day. Fresh lime sodas to accompany.

Pet Portraits with cartoonist Aaron Losty

Draw your dog, sketch your snake, paint your parrot at this workshop, just outside Little Deer Comics from 12pm.

Zumba with Debbie

At 1.15pm and 2.30pm you’ve the chance to Mc Shake that booty with a Latin - inspired Zumba fitness party at the Stoneybatter Stage.

PicklePalooza

Rise and brine, it’ll be crunch time at the main stage at 2.30pm. Enter the very first festival pickle eating competition. Featuring pickles from their own local pickelry and eateries. There will be brilliant prizes.

The Stoneybatter Festival Silent Disco

Bust your best post-festival moves to the cheesy tunes of DJ Fromage. Head on down to L. Mulligan Grocer at 7.30pm.

There are a lot more events with plenty of food, music, sustainability, creativity, exercise and much more fun. Check out the programme here for more.