Stardust families want three key questions resolved at new hearing

Stardust survivor Antoinette Keegan with Charlie Bird, who has sent 'lovely messages' of support

Families of the Stardust fire victims want three key questions resolved “as a matter of urgency”, ahead of fresh inquests next year.

A planned protest was called off this week after the Coroner’s Court set a date of November 23 for the latest hearing into the nightclub disaster, which claimed 48 lives on Valentine’s Day in 1981.

Stardust campaigner and survivor, Antoinette Keegan, today raised three questions which the families’ legal team will be submitting to the Coroner, as “people are getting older and this situation can’t just keep going on”.

Ms Keegan said she and other relatives want these issues resolved “as a matter of urgency”.

“Firstly, what is the start date for the inquest to begin? This is the most important. Second, is about jury selection. Has that been done and is there a jury in place?” she said.

“Third, we want the venue to be retained. The lease will be up in the Pillar Room in the Rotunda in February.

“We won’t be starting the inquest until after Christmas, so we want to retain the Pillar Room as it is ideal for people who are commuting in from around the country,” she added.

Four decades on, Ms Keegan is still haunted by the horror of that night.

“We were watching a disco competition for Valentine’s. The winners were announced and then the fire happened,” she said.

“It was like a small fire, but then suddenly it was raging against the ceiling which started collapsing on top of us.

“The first announcement was when the DJ said to ‘stay calm, it’s under control’. The second announcement was ‘everyone make their way to nearest exit’.

“But people couldn’t get out, the doors wouldn’t open,” she said.

Ms Keegan also spoke about the long search for justice in the case, and the support the families have received.

“We won’t get to the truth until the inquest starts. There’s no point in having hearings after hearings after hearings,” she said.

“There were things to be finalised but our legal team is ready to go. There should be no more obstacles put in our way.

“We get lovely messages from Charlie Bird, he hopes we can get through all the legal proceedings as quickly as possible,” she added.